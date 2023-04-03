Leaked Vivo X Flip image shows a stylish Galaxy Z Flip rival

What you need to know

A leaked image of the Vivo X Flip in the hands of a Chinese actress has surfaced.

The photo gives a good look at the X Flip's large cover display which rivals the Galaxy Flip 4's.

Vivo may be gearing up for an April launch of both its first clamshell foldable, the X Flip, and its the X Fold 2.

Vivo's introductory clamshell foldable device is starting to feel a little more real, thanks to a new leaked image of the device.

Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station posted an official-looking photo of the Vivo X Flip, giving us an early look at its design. The photo features Chinese actress Wang Ziwen as she holds the device folded, showing off its cover display showing the time and a cat.

The main takeaway here is the X Flip's cover display and overall design, which appears pretty similar to previous leaks about the device. The foldable's cover display does appear to take up around half of the cover's surface area, making it much larger than what we've received with Samsung's Galaxy Flip 4.

(Image credit: Weibo)

One can't help but acknowledge that circular camera array beneath the vibrant cover display. Leaks from a month ago spoke about Vivo potentially using Zeiss branding. The camera array may also house a 50MP Sony IMX866 primary camera and a 12MP Sony IMX663 ultra-wide lens. To compare, Samsung's latest Flip series release offered a dual 12MP lens pairing.

Aside from more personal customization options like a cat-themed clock, there also appears to be a pattern on this photographed X Flip.

Vivo's first clamshell foldable could deliver a 6.8-inch, 120Hz refresh rate display. Leaks have previously touched on the possibility of a 4,400mAh battery with 44W charging. It also looks like the Chinese OEM could be interested in matching Samsung's latest Flip series device by including a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC in its first clamshell, as well.

The rumor mill suggests users in China could receive this foldable phone contender sometime in April. It's unclear if other regions, especially North America, will receive the Vivo X Flip, however. The brand is also expected to reveal details about its X Fold 2 in April, which could either dive into more official information or it could be an actual launch date after it was just recently teased.