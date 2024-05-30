This new TECNO Camon 30 edition rocks a back made from recycled coffee grounds

What you need to know

TECNO teamed up with German luxury brand Loewe for a unique Camon 30 series edition.

The standout feature is a back cover made from upcycled coffee grounds, over 25% bio-based and eco-friendly.

These are the same phones as the April launch, featuring a 6.7-inch display, a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate SoC for the Pro and Premier variants, Dimensity 7020 for the 5G model, and Helio G99 for the standard 4G version.

TECNO has teamed up with German luxury brand Loewe to introduce a unique twist to the Camon 30 series. The main highlight is a back cover made from upcycled coffee grounds.

In terms of specs, the Camon 30 Series Loewe Design Edition is the same lineup of phones launched in April. You'll still find a 6.7-inch display, the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate chipset in the Pro and Premier models, Dimensity 7020 in the Camon 30 5G, and Helio G99 in the standard 4G version.

TECNO claims in its press release that this is the industry's first back cover made from coffee grounds. Over 25% of the material is bio-based, as certified by the USDA. TECNO also highlights that the manufacturing process is eco-friendly, using no organic solvents, no extra water, and is entirely powered by solar energy.

The color features a bold, nature-inspired green, showcasing a commitment to both "sustainable and stylish design."

The gradient design draws inspiration from the life cycle of natural leaves, with colors representing the growth and vitality of a green leaf. TECNO describes this design as a "celebration of nature, technology, and fashion" working together for the benefit of the planet.

TECNO states that each back plate uses about 0.8g of discarded coffee grounds.

(Image credit: TECNO)

Besides the fresh design, the main highlight is the camera system, aiming to rival the best Android camera phones. The Camon 30 series features a powerful 50MP Sony IMX890 main camera.

With AI-powered upgrades, these cameras promise an amazing photography experience. A cool feature to check out is AI Erase, similar to Google's Magic Erase, letting you easily remove unwanted objects from your pics. The Camon 30 series includes Universal Tone, which TECNO says is the most advanced AI tech for capturing diverse skin tones.

TECNO has yet to reveal the prices for these devices. Typically, phones from Transitions brands like TECNO and Infinix vary in price depending on the region.