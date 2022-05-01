The Xiaomi 12 Pro holds out against concerted bending in this durability test

What you need to know

JerryRigEverything puts the Xiaomi 12 Pro through its paces.

Despite some scratches in vulnerable areas, the smartphone managed to withstand the bending test.

The smartphone has a metal frame and a Gorilla Glass Victus glass screen.

It looks like an attempt to bend the Xiaomi 12 Pro with your bare hands will be futile, as shown by a new durability test video. Zach Nelson, also known as JerryRigEverything on YouTube, puts the device to the ultimate test to see how well it handles adversity, and it demonstrates impressive stamina.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro fared well in the bend test, as did some of the best Android phones put through their paces by the YouTuber, including the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. This is in stark contrast to the OnePlus 10 Pro, which snapped in half during a similar test.

A few factors clearly contribute to the phone's durable construction. It is made of Gorilla Glass 5 with a frosted finish on the back. The frame is made of aluminum, which loosely matches the rear panel's color. That said, you could hear some clicking noises each time Nelson attempted to snap the phone in half.

In the scratch test, the phone did not perform as well as expected. Scratches have become visible on the screen at level 6 on the Mohs hardness scale, with deeper scratches showing up at level 7. This is despite the Gorilla Glass Victus protection, which doesn't appear to be completely resistant to scratches.

While the display failed to survive the burn test, the in-display fingerprint sensor remained functional despite being heavily scratched with a metal razor blade. In fact, it still recognizes fingerprints in a snap.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 and Mi 11 Ultra fared similarly in JerryRigEverything's earlier durability test, indicating that the Chinese phone maker has done an impressive job of improving the structural integrity of its smartphones.

The Xiaomi 12 Pro had several scratches by the end of the test, but it was still in one piece.