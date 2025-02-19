Apple just announced the iPhone 16e, providing a much-needed upgrade over the incredibly outdated iPhone SE. While the 16e is more expensive than the phone it's replacing, it's still much cheaper than the Galaxy S25 and Pixel 9. All while managing to provide about 90% of the same experience that you would get with the standard iPhone 16.

Normally, I don't pay close attention to when Apple or Samsung release these cheaper alternatives. The cost-cutting measures that are taken usually make for phones that just aren't all that appealing. However, the iPhone 16e is the first time that I've taken a second look at the press release.

For one, Apple has finally ditched the Home Button and rounded frame for good, providing a budget option that actually looks modern. Sure, we sacrificed the Home Button for the notch, but hey, beggars can't be choosers.

(Image credit: Apple)

We also have all of the expected differences, such as the iPhone 16e only being equipped with a single wide-angle rear camera, limited to a 2x optical zoom. MagSafe isn't built-in, but give case makers a few weeks and that problem will swiftly be remedied. However, we can't help but wonder why Apple wouldn't include MagSafe on a phone that shares the design as the one that introduced it.

What I wasn't expecting was for the iPhone 16e to be able to take full advantage of Apple Intelligence. This includes the addition of the Action Button, allowing you to ask ChatGPT about life's most important questions. Or, I don't know, point the phone at something, hit the Action Button, and enjoy Apple's version of Google Lens.

All of this is made possible thanks to Apple's A18 processor, which is another obvious inclusion with the iPhone 16e. However, when looking at Apple's "Compare iPhone Models" page, there's one (seemingly) tiny difference as the 16e is using a "binned" version of the A18.

(Image credit: Apple)

Instead of having a 6-core CPU paired with a 5-core GPU like the iPhone 16, the A18 in the 16e "only" includes a 4-core GPU. This isn't anything ground-breaking, as companies have been doing this for years, including Apple.

What makes it interesting is that this is the cheapest phone that has built-in AI capabilities. Both Google's Pixel 9 and Samsung's Galaxy S25 retail for $799, while the iPhone 16e comes in at just $599. And yes, I know there are cheaper phones out there and you can just download Gemini, ChatGPT, Claude, or whatever other AI app.

The difference is that Apple Intelligence isn't just the ChatGPT integration with Siri. Apple is also bringing its other AI features to its cheapest iPhone, such as Clean Up for photos, Image Playground for AI-generated images, and more. That's built-in integration that you just won't find on any of the alternatives. Well, at least not yet.

(Image credit: Apple)

Google's Pixel 9a could be right around the corner, with recent rumors pointing to a mid-March launch. It's expected to simply be a cheaper version of the Pixel 9, powered by the Tensor G4 and the 9a is apparently set to share the same RAM and storage configurations.

Meanwhile, we don't know if Samsung is planning to release a Galaxy S25 FE, although it would come as a bit of a surprise if it doesn't. As we've seen with the Galaxy S24 FE and the Tab S10 series, Samsung isn't afraid of using a MediaTek chip. Meaning that it wouldn't be completely on par with its flagship brethren, as the S25 relies on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite.

That being said, Samsung proved that it could still provide an excellent AI experience even with the switch to MediaTek. Rumors are already suggesting that the S25 FE could be powered by the Dimensity 9400. Which, based on our recent comparison, might not be the flagship equivalent of Qualcomm that we were hoping for.

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

Again, there's one important factor to take into consideration, and that's the price. Assuming that Google and Samsung keep prices the same, this means the Pixel 9a will come in at $499, undercutting the iPhone 16e. While the Galaxy S25 FE would set you back $649, about $150 more than the 16e.

Although I won't be picking up an iPhone 16e for myself, I am curious about how well it will perform those AI-powered tasks. If it's able to keep up with the iPhone 16, then Apple has yet again put some immense pressure on both Google and Samsung.