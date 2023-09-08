TECNO sets sights on Galaxy Z Flip 5 with Phantom V Flip

What you need to know

TECNO has announced that it will the Phantom V Flip in Singapore on September 22.

The Chinese manufacturer introduced a fold-out style foldable back at MWC, with the V Flip being its first flip phone.

Recent leaks suggest the upcoming foldable will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8050.

TECNO is making inroads into the high-end segment, and the Chinese manufacturer has announced a launch date for its upcoming flagship — the Phantom V Flip will make its debut in Singapore on September 22. The foldable will join the likes of the Phantom V Fold — unveiled back at MWC 23 — in building out TECNO's foldable portfolio as the brand aims to take on the might of Samsung.

TECNO hasn't revealed any details of the Phantom V Flip, but recent leaks suggest the phone will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8050, a mid-range chipset that debuted just a month ago. The foldable is said to feature a 6.9-inch inner screen — slightly larger than that of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 — but what's particularly interesting is the outer screen.

(Image credit: Vopmart)

Unlike other flip phones, the Phantom V Flip will sport a cover screen that's nestled within the camera island. Design leaks of the foldable showcase a huge camera island encircling the width of the device, with a 1.32-inch screen tucked inside.

It makes for an interesting device, and we'll have to wait and see how usable it will be. Other details include a potential 64MP primary lens joined by a 13MP wide-angle lens, a 3,900mAh battery and 45W charging tech. With just two weeks to go until the launch, we don't have to wait too long to know all about the Phantom V Flip.