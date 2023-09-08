TECNO sets sights on Galaxy Z Flip 5 with Phantom V Flip
TECNO is all set to launch its first flip phone in a few weeks.
What you need to know
- TECNO has announced that it will the Phantom V Flip in Singapore on September 22.
- The Chinese manufacturer introduced a fold-out style foldable back at MWC, with the V Flip being its first flip phone.
- Recent leaks suggest the upcoming foldable will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8050.
TECNO is making inroads into the high-end segment, and the Chinese manufacturer has announced a launch date for its upcoming flagship — the Phantom V Flip will make its debut in Singapore on September 22. The foldable will join the likes of the Phantom V Fold — unveiled back at MWC 23 — in building out TECNO's foldable portfolio as the brand aims to take on the might of Samsung.
TECNO hasn't revealed any details of the Phantom V Flip, but recent leaks suggest the phone will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8050, a mid-range chipset that debuted just a month ago. The foldable is said to feature a 6.9-inch inner screen — slightly larger than that of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 — but what's particularly interesting is the outer screen.
Unlike other flip phones, the Phantom V Flip will sport a cover screen that's nestled within the camera island. Design leaks of the foldable showcase a huge camera island encircling the width of the device, with a 1.32-inch screen tucked inside.
It makes for an interesting device, and we'll have to wait and see how usable it will be. Other details include a potential 64MP primary lens joined by a 13MP wide-angle lens, a 3,900mAh battery and 45W charging tech. With just two weeks to go until the launch, we don't have to wait too long to know all about the Phantom V Flip.
Get the Android Central Newsletter
Instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Harish Jonnalagadda is a Senior Editor overseeing Asia at Android Central. He leads the site's coverage of Chinese phone brands, contributing to reviews, features, and buying guides. He also writes about storage servers, audio products, and the semiconductor industry. Contact him on Twitter at @chunkynerd.