Sony Xperia 1 V likely to launch globally on May 11 with new imaging sensor

It is that time of the year when we expect a flagship device from Sony with the Xperia series. On Thursday, Sony announced the launch date of its next "one," which is likely the Sony Xperia 1 V.

The company posted a new teaser video, and while it did not explicitly name the device, it will likely be the successor to the 1 IV, which launched in May last year.

The Xperia 1 V will be launched globally on May 11 (6:00 CEST). The launch event is likely to be held online, and U.S. consumers interested to know more details during the launch can tune into the Sony Xperia YouTube channel on May 11 at 12 am for those on the east coast U.S. and May 10 at 9 pm for those on the west coast.

Like the previous Xperia 1 models, the upcoming flagship also targets the same set of creative users. The new teaser also seems to hint at a new imaging sensor. On a Weibo post, Sony confirms that the device indeed features the next-gen sensor accompanied by next-gen imaging technology.

While the launch is a couple of weeks away, very little is known about the Xperia 1 V, which aims to take on the best Android phones of this year.

(Image credit: Green Smartphone)

Recently, we witnessed a leak in early February that was alleged to be the Xperia 1 V. It was an alleged real-life photo of the device showcasing the back of the phone featuring a triple rear camera setup. The array here is a traditional one similar to what we have seen on the 1 IV and the previous Xperia models released before that.

(Image credit: Weibo)

It further showcased the Zeiss T* branding and suggested Sony is ditching 3D ToF and RGB-IR color sensors often seen on older Xperia models, as they did not appear in the image. Yet, according to the leaked image, we can still expect three camera sensors. And as the latest teaser proposes, Sony could opt for a bigger 50MP sensor, following years of using just 12MP sensors for its Xperia flagships.

The other expected specifications based on the earlier leaked renders include a 6.5-inch display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 underneath coupled with up to 16GB of RAM, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 5000mAh battery.