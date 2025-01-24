Some Galaxy S25 users start seeing an iPhone-style battery feature pop up

What you need to know

The Galaxy S25 series introduces a new battery health feature, showing stats like health percentage, cycle count, and device manufacturing details in the settings.

The feature might not be available everywhere yet, with some regions still waiting for the update.

Before, checking battery health on Samsung was a hassle, but now it’s all right there in the settings for easy access.

With Google and Samsung leading the pack with longer software support for their Android phones, providing a clear picture of battery health for anyone hanging onto their phones for the long haul is now a big deal. That's where the Samsung Galaxy S25 series steps in with a new battery health feature, and some users are already seeing it in action.

X user @Razar_the_Raven spotted that all Galaxy S25 models now pack detailed battery stats in the settings (via Android Police). Under "Battery Information" in the Settings > Battery menu, you can check out your battery health percentage, cycle count, and even see when your device was made and first used.

While Apple has included battery information in iPhones for a while, Samsung is stepping it up with more detailed data and giving users more control over their battery management.

With more people holding onto their phones longer before upgrading, it’s now up to phone makers to provide useful info about battery life.

Before, checking your battery health on a Samsung phone was a bit of a hassle—you had to open the Samsung Members app, dig through Support > Diagnostics, and still couldn’t get a clear health percentage. But with the Galaxy S25, all that info is right in the settings, giving you a quick and easy way to check your battery’s condition.

Right now, it looks like full battery health information isn’t available everywhere. According to SamMobile, this feature might be limited by region.

It’s not clear why some Galaxy S25s are missing the feature. It might be that those phones need a firmware update to get it working, or maybe it’s meant to be exclusive to certain markets. Plus, it’s still unknown if older Galaxy devices will get the feature down the line.

The Galaxy S25 series takes a big leap forward compared to its predecessor, thanks to the new Galaxy AI features. At the heart of this upgrade is the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, a powerhouse that’s ready to go head-to-head with Apple’s A18 Pro chip.