The new Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 will supercharge budget Android phones

What you need to know

Qualcomm launches the new Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 with improved CPU and camera performance.

It's the first 4-series chip built on a 4nm process, offering better efficiency.

The chip also has an improved Snapdragon X61 modem for global 5G connectivity.

The first phones will launch in the second half of 2023 from companies like Redmi and Vivo.

Not a year has passed since Qualcomm launched the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1, but the company is already following up with the new Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, the latest chip aimed at budget Android smartphones.

The main benefit of the new chipset is the increase in CPU power, which Qualcomm says has improved by 10% when compared to the previous chip. Qualcomm is also giving the chip new imaging capabilities with built-in Multi Camera

Temporal Filtering (MCTF), which should help improve noise reduction.

Images are further enhanced by Qualcomm's AI engine, which the company says should improve low-light performance. The engine also enables AI-enhanced background noise removal for clear calls in noisy places.

(Image credit: Qualcomm)

The chip's modem has been upgraded to the Snapdragon X61 5G, which supports the improved 3GPP Release 16 5G technology for global connectivity and better efficiency.

This is the first chip in the 4-series to be built on a 4nm process, which should make it more efficient than its predecessor, which was built using a 6nm process. This should bode well for battery life, which is one of the biggest selling points for budget Android phones like the Moto G series.

Otherwise, you should find many of the same specs borrowed from 4 Gen 1, including support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+, FHD+ 120Hz displays, Wi-Fi 5 (ac), and Bluetooth 5.1. The ISP supports cameras with resolutions up to 108MP.

According to Qualcomm, the first phones to sport the new Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 will launch in the second half of 2023 from companies including Redmi and Vivo.