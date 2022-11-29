Shoot like a pro with the Sony Xperia 5 IV at its lowest price

Sony Xperia phones aren't known for their affordability, with recent models costing well over $1000 and priced above some of the best flagships from Samsung and others. However, once in a while, Sony's best will fall within reach. That said, if you're in the market for a smartphone with a "professional" camera system, this Cyber Monday deal (opens in new tab) is the perfect opportunity to get your hands on the Sony Xperia 5 IV with a $200 discount.

It's basically a smaller version of the Xperia 1 IV for people who prefer a more pocketable experience. The phone features a 12MP primary camera, 12MP ultrawide, and a 12MP telephoto lens, each capable of capturing video in 4K HDR at up to 120fps. And for more professional photographers, the camera system on the Xperia 5 IV is similar to that of Sony's Alpha camera line, giving you plenty of settings to play around with to capture the perfect shot.

(opens in new tab) Sony Xperia 5 IV: $999 $799 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Xperia 5 IV is the latest small flagship from Sony, with an advanced camera system that will make your photos and videos look professional.

Other features include a Full HD+ HDR OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of expandable storage, and a physical shutter button. It's powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, which has powered most of the best Android phones of 2022. Its large 5,000mAh battery should keep you going all day, and there's also 5G and Wi-Fi 6E for fast speeds. You'll be happy to know that the phone is also already receiving Android 13.

Sony is also discounting more of its phones, like last year's Xperia 1 III, with its variable telephoto lens for smooth transitions as you get closer to your subject. The phone is actually a whopping $500 off, and you can snag one for just under $800. brand-new Xperia 1 IV is also getting a pretty nice discount, although it's still fairly pricey even with the $200 discount.

Looking for something cheaper? The night isn't over just yet, and there are still plenty of Cyber Monday smartphone deals to take advantage of!

(opens in new tab) Sony Xperia 1 IV: $1598 $1398 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Xperia 1 IV is the latest smartphone in Sony's arsenal, featuring a large 4K 120Hz OLED display, incredible cameras, and impressive audio features for up-and-coming musicians.

(opens in new tab) Sony Xperia 1 III: $1298 $798 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Xperia 1 III may be last year's flagship, but it still features Sony's impressive camera system for professional-grade images and videos. Plus, this discount is one you should not miss out on if you've been in the market for an Xperia.

(opens in new tab) Sony Xperia 5 III: $999 $698 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The Xperia 5 III takes many of the best features from the Xperia 1 III and puts them into a smaller package with a great design to match and a much cheaper price-tag.