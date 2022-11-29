Shoot like a pro with the Sony Xperia 5 IV at its lowest price
The Xperia 5 IV is small but mighty, now with a mighty nice discount for Cyber Monday.
Sony Xperia phones aren't known for their affordability, with recent models costing well over $1000 and priced above some of the best flagships from Samsung and others. However, once in a while, Sony's best will fall within reach. That said, if you're in the market for a smartphone with a "professional" camera system, this Cyber Monday deal (opens in new tab) is the perfect opportunity to get your hands on the Sony Xperia 5 IV with a $200 discount.
It's basically a smaller version of the Xperia 1 IV for people who prefer a more pocketable experience. The phone features a 12MP primary camera, 12MP ultrawide, and a 12MP telephoto lens, each capable of capturing video in 4K HDR at up to 120fps. And for more professional photographers, the camera system on the Xperia 5 IV is similar to that of Sony's Alpha camera line, giving you plenty of settings to play around with to capture the perfect shot.
Sony Xperia 5 IV:
$999 $799 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
The Xperia 5 IV is the latest small flagship from Sony, with an advanced camera system that will make your photos and videos look professional.
Other features include a Full HD+ HDR OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of expandable storage, and a physical shutter button. It's powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, which has powered most of the best Android phones of 2022. Its large 5,000mAh battery should keep you going all day, and there's also 5G and Wi-Fi 6E for fast speeds. You'll be happy to know that the phone is also already receiving Android 13.
Sony is also discounting more of its phones, like last year's Xperia 1 III, with its variable telephoto lens for smooth transitions as you get closer to your subject. The phone is actually a whopping $500 off, and you can snag one for just under $800. brand-new Xperia 1 IV is also getting a pretty nice discount, although it's still fairly pricey even with the $200 discount.
Looking for something cheaper? The night isn't over just yet, and there are still plenty of Cyber Monday smartphone deals to take advantage of!
Sony Xperia 1 IV:
$1598 $1398 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
The Xperia 1 IV is the latest smartphone in Sony's arsenal, featuring a large 4K 120Hz OLED display, incredible cameras, and impressive audio features for up-and-coming musicians.
Sony Xperia 1 III:
$1298 $798 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
The Xperia 1 III may be last year's flagship, but it still features Sony's impressive camera system for professional-grade images and videos. Plus, this discount is one you should not miss out on if you've been in the market for an Xperia.
Sony Xperia 5 III:
$999 $698 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
The Xperia 5 III takes many of the best features from the Xperia 1 III and puts them into a smaller package with a great design to match and a much cheaper price-tag.
Sony Xperia Pro-I:
$1799 $1011 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
The Xperia Pro-I is the ideal smartphone for bloggers, thanks to its 1-inch sensor and optional Vlog Monitor for capturing your best angles with the primary camera.
