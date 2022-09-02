Samsung's diss toward Apple sent it into another Galaxy

What you need to know

Samsung's diss video jabs Apple's lack of phone innovations.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra has a powerful 108MP primary shooter and 100x Space Zoom when compared to the iPhone 13 Pro Max's 12MP primary lens.

Samsung's foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip 4, allows creative minds to be just that with flex cam and a 6.7-inch screen.

It was the first of the month, and Samsung woke up feeling feisty with its jab at Apple.

There's no hiding that people will compare the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Apple's iPhone 13 Pro Max. These flagships were the premiere phones in each respective series, containing the latest and greatest features. Samsung's latest video titled "Buckle Up" takes its Galaxy S22 Ultra and its recently released Z Flip 4 as the only two phones it needs to set the record straight.

The video starts off pretending it's an Apple video before swapping to Samsung, saying that these head-turning new features won't be coming to an iPhone. It then uses its S22 Ultra's whopping 108MP primary shooter on its back as a mic drop moment. For comparison, the iPhone 13 Pro Max's primary shooter only clocks in at 12MP. We then transition to another element where Samsung has Apple beat, and that's with its 100x Space Zoom. The S22 Ultra's immense zooming capabilities caught even the likes of Tech Radar off guard.

Bringing up its recently launched Galaxy Z Flip 4 and saying that these innovations "will be in someone else's pocket" speaks volumes about the foldable's capabilities. When the Z Flip 4 launched during Samsung's Unpacked event in August, we saw it coming with a Dynamic AMOLED 2x 6.7-inch main screen with ultra-thin glass and a 1.9-inch cover screen.

That cover screen can be customized to fit who you are. The foldable phone also features "flex cam." This feature can be used for those social media birds who need to record a quick video without holding the phone or needing extra gear. The Flip 4 features an ultra-wide lens and a wide lens at 12MP. These cameras are pretty much on par with what the iPhone 13 Pro Max can provide. Not to mention customers can customize their foldable with its Bespoke Edition, which offers a host of color options.

The video polishes things off by exploding the shrouded in darkness image of an iPhone. Samsung takes the cake when it comes to not only having one of the best Android phones but also one of the best foldable phones, too. While both companies' top flagship phones are the top competitors, Samsung is gaining an edge over the iPhone with its features and continuous focus on innovating its technology.