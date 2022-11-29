'Samsung Superfast Portable Power' trademark could be teasing new products

What you need to know

Samsung has filed to trademark the term "Samsung Superfast Portable Power."

This could indicate that the Korean OEM is interested in pushing the limits of portable chargers by offering faster speeds for its devices.

The information provided about the new trademark states it would be used to cover battery chargers and packs.

Sometimes we need a little extra juice while we're on the road and it looks like Samsung is gearing up for a new wave of portable charging banks.

The Korean OEM appears to have begun the trademarking process for the name "Samsung Superfast Portable Power" last week (via SamMobile). While Samsung is anything but new to the portable charger game, the company looking to trademark this specific name could mean it's looking to ensure it can continue to produce products with the same title.

According to the file Samsung submitted to the United States Patent and Trademark Office, this name would cover "battery chargers for mobile devices; battery packs for mobile devices."

As SamMobile mentions, perhaps this could be Samsung's way of showing and preparing for its growing interest in crafting swifter charging speeds despite not really pushing past 45W chargers. This is especially true when you consider OnePlus launched the 10T with 125W charging in the U.S. and 150W in other countries.

On the other hand, there are Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus which have both appeared on the FCC's website. Their appearance sheds some light on the battery capacity users will be met with. The Galaxy S23 is said to have a rated capacity of 3,785mAh while the S23 Plus will contain a 4,700mAh battery.

While tests were done with a 25W charger, that's no indication of the upcoming devices' true charging capabilities. It would also be quite odd if Samsung decided to dip backward after the Galaxy S22 Plus featured 45W charging.

If this trademark moves through, it could mean Samsung fans are in for a new wave of faster portable chargers while on the go to power their new phones. In the end, we're just going to have to wait and see what ends up happening.