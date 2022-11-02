Future Galaxy Z Fold models may have a dedicated S Pen slot

What you need to know

Samsung has supposedly held a meeting with suppliers where it discussed new challenges to its mobile strategy, among other topics.

The company is said to be aiming to incorporate a built-in S Pen slot into future Galaxy Z Fold models.

Samsung also reportedly wants to make the foldable phone thinner, lighter, and more durable.

Samsung's latest Galaxy Fold model supports S Pen, but there is no dedicated slot for hiding the stylus. That could change some time in the future, as the company reportedly plans to add a built-in S Pen slot to future versions of the foldable device.

According to a report from The Elec (opens in new tab), Samsung recently met with suppliers to discuss new strategies and challenges around its mobile business (via SamMobile (opens in new tab)). The South Korean tech giant reportedly intends to make the Galaxy Z Fold line more mainstream by integrating a dedicated S Pen slot into its future models.

The S Pen was a unique feature of the Galaxy Note series until Samsung discontinued the smartphone line. Nonetheless, the stylus made a comeback with the launch of the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

In addition to a dedicated S Pen slot, Samsung also reportedly wants to address a few other challenges, such as the weight and size of the Fold. This means that future Galaxy Fold models will most likely be thinner and lighter. According to the report, Samsung had originally planned to include an S Pen slot in the Galaxy Z Fold 4, but it was not discussed in the meeting why the idea was obviously scrapped.

The phone's durability and display crease are the other pain points, though improvements are likely to come in the future. The camera is another aspect that Samsung hopes to address in future foldable phones. This is not to say that its current lines of foldable phones are lacking in terms of optics, but Samsung reportedly wanted to include a better camera module in the Galaxy Z Fold 4. This apparently did not happen due to weight and thickness issues.

It's unclear which version of the Galaxy Fold will see these improvements, but they're a step in the right direction if Samsung is serious about bringing this line to the mainstream even further.