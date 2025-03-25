What you need to know

Avid tipster takes to X claiming that the next Galaxy flagship ultra model will come with three 50 MP camera lenses.

The leak also purports that the 200 MP lens on the Galaxy S26 Ultra will get a variable aperture f/1.4 and f/4.0, that will help with better image quality.

The device will also get two new zoom capabilities, with the 10MP lens being replaced by a 50MP camera and 3.5x optical, and the other telephoto lens gets an 8x zoom.

With the Samsung Galaxy S25 series out of the way, we've been seeing some insane Galaxy S26 leaks coming in. The most recent one brings more input on the high-end Ultra model's cameras.

SammyGuru spotted a post on X, that revealed extensive specs of the cameras that the Samsung Galaxy S26 could come with. Siddhant B, claims that these specs were first put out by avid tipster @Jukanlosreve, known for leaking Samsung-related news.

The post by Siddhant claims that the Galaxy S26 Ultra will come with a variable aperture, on its primary wide 200MP lens. This means, that the user could change the aperture of the lens while taking a picture. The aperture could vary anywhere between f/1.4 and f/4.0. This would allow users to manually pick the desired f-stop based on the primary light they have while shooting pictures. In retrospect, the Galaxy S25 Ultra's wide lens comes with an unchangeable f/1.7 aperture setting.

Aperture is measured in f-stops, which determines how much light enters the lens providing better-quality images. For instance, a wider opening of the lens allows more light to enter the camera, resulting in a brighter image in low-light settings. While smaller lens opening allows for less light to enter the lens, which is ideal when shooting outdoors on a sunny day(aka, f/4.0 could be the aperture setting in this situation).

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Furthermore, the X post states that while the Galaxy S26 Ultra will keep its predecessor's 200 MP wide lens, it will also be taking the 50MP ultra-wide camera along as well, which has a 1/2.52-inch sensor with 0.7µm pixels, 13mm focal length, and an f/1.9 fixed aperture.

Additionally, the tipster claims that the Korean OEM will be ditching Galaxy S25 Ultra's 10MP telephoto lens for a larger 50 MP lens with a 3.5x optical zoom, which has a 1/3.15inch sensor, 80mm focal length that will have a F/2.4 aperture. The other telephoto lens won't be left behind, since it will get an 8x zoom, an upgrade from the 5x optical zoom on its predecessor. This 50MP lens will have a 184mm focal length, and a 1/2.76-inch sensor, with an f/3.0 aperture.

As of now, Xiaomi's 14 Ultra showcases variable aperture, alongside Huawei's Mate 50 Pro and if these rumors were even close to being true, then the Galaxy S26 Ultra could come with a much-needed camera upgrade that will allow users more control over clicking photos on the device. That said, another rumor claims that the Galaxy S26 Ultra will come with subtle hardware changes like thinner bezels, and could see charging capabilities between 45W to 50W. While additional leaks are expected to keep coming in throughout the year, here's what we expect to see from the next Galaxy flagship series.