Samsung’s affordable Galaxy Z Flip FE could be debuting in these regions' first

What you need to know

New firmware evidence suggests that the Galaxy Z Flip FE could soon be a reality in a couple of regions.

The firmware was spotted on company servers tailored to regions including India, the UAE, and Europe.

The firmware includes the SM-F761B model number, corroborating an earlier leak from last week.

We have been hearing chatter about an affordable foldable phone from Samsung over the past few months. New developments, however, indicate that we could be seeing it soon, dubbed Galaxy Z Flip FE, coming to markets like India, the UAE, and Europe.

According to Tarun Vats on X (via SamMobile), spotted the first possible firmware of the Galaxy Z Flip FE in the above regions. The firmware bearing the F761BXXU0AYB1/F761BOXM0AYB1/F761BXXU0AYB1 version has been spotted on the server, has Europe and other Asian regions as well.

Great news!!Galaxy Z Flip FE (SM-F761B): The first One UI test build has been spotted on the server for various regions.Build Version: F761BXXU0AYB1/F761BOXM0AYB1/F761BXXU0AYB1It has been found in India, Europe, the UAE, and other Asian regions. pic.twitter.com/CfwGjqwgn7February 21, 2025

The supposed Galaxy Z Flip FE is bearing the SM-F761B model number. The model number corroborates with an earlier spotting of the same device bearing F761BXXU0AYB1 firmware from last week.

Aside from the model number and the new firmware, very little is known about the Galaxy Z Flip FE. Early rumors have indicated that the clamshell phone is likely to debut alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 foldables later this year.

The expected specifications of the handset comprise a 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the display, that is likely to be utilized, is the Ultra-Thin-Glass (UTG). One UI 7.0 is expected, which is Android 15-based. The device is also tipped to use an Exynos chip, possibly an Exynos 2400, per the previous leak.

The Fan Edition flip phone is also expected to have a 50MP primary camera and support for 25W fast charging, although there is no word about the battery capacity yet.

From all the Galaxy foldables that Samsung makes every year the Flip series is significantly cheaper than the book-style phones, and the company choosing a clamshell phone as an affordable option, comes as no surprise.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With the model numbers and firmware popping up, we could see more of the Galaxy Z Flip FE in the coming months.