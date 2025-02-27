Samsung's slimmest Galaxy S25 Edge tipped to be launching sooner

What you need to know

The slimmest Galaxy phone is tipped to be coming on April 16, and the wider availability of the handset is expected in May.

The device should be significantly slimmer than the Galaxy S25 trio, and likely be placed in between the standard Galaxy S25 and the Ultra — in terms of pricing.

The Galaxy S25 Edge is also expected to come in three colorways: blue, black, and silver.

This year is already turning out to be a great one for Android phones with multiple innovations coming our way— including the world's thinnest foldable from Oppo. Samsung is also leaning on a slim form factor, with its Galaxy S25 Edge, which is now tipped to be coming sooner than expected.

Per the latest Sedaily Korean report (via Jukanlosreve on X), Samsung is most likely to launch the device on April 16. The decision was allegedly made by the company's Mobile Experience (MX) Division. The publication also adds that the phone will reach people's palms later in May.

Furthermore, the Galaxy Edge 25 could launch in three colorways, including light blue, black, and silver. Unlike just the one we saw at Samsung's Unpacked this year, along with the Galaxy S25 series. When Samsung showcased the device for the media at Unpacked, nobody was allowed anywhere near it, let alone get their hands on it.

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

Similarly, there was no word about the S25 Edge phone's pricing at the Unpacked event. However, the Korean publication indicates that the handset will be priced somewhere between the standard Galaxy S25 and the Ultra model. Additionally, Samsung might be shipping 40,000 units first — as part of an initial rollout.

As for the specifics of the handset, it is tipped to be 6.4mm — significantly slimmer than the other models in the series. The dual camera visor at the back is expected to be carrying a 200MP primary lens and a 50MP wide-angle camera. Underneath, like the flagship models, the S25 Edge will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset.

Some of these specs were also witnessed in the recent hands-on leak of the Galaxy S25 Edge. In a now-deleted YouTube video, the device was showcased right next to the Galaxy Z Fold 6, which gave away the thinner form factor of the handset. Additonally, 128/256GB storage options alongside a 4000mAh battery capacity of the Galaxy S25 Edge were also revealed in the same leak.

It looks like Samsung's latest slimmest phone from the Galaxy S25 series will compete with the much-discussed Apple iPhone 17 Air. It is anticipated to debut with the upcoming iPhone series and be the thinnest iPhone Apple has ever produced. Samsung should likely have an advantage because it is releasing its thinnest phone sooner.