Big Galaxy S24 leak reveals Samsung's strategy against Google's Pixel phone

What you need to know

Samsung could be stepping up its game by offering seven years of major Android updates for the Galaxy S24 series, and the generous update policy might extend to other Galaxy flagships.

The Galaxy S24 series might also introduce charges for AI features like Live Translate and Pixel-like photo editing tools after 2025.

There's speculation that users may need to sign in to their Samsung accounts for certain AI functionalities.

Google's Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are basking in the luxury of seven years of updates until 2030, outpacing any of your beloved Android phone brands. But a new rumor suggests Samsung's Galaxy S24 phones are apparently trying to keep up.

According to some leaked promo materials obtained by Android Headlines, Samsung is planning to bless the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra with a solid seven years of updates. This isn't exactly a shocker, though, as rumors were floating around about Samsung considering this upgrade last year.

Samsung already dishes out a solid four years of major OS upgrades and five years of security updates for its latest smartphones. Bumping it up to seven is a great selling point for people who want to keep their devices kicking for as long as they can.

This means the Galaxy S24 series is in for the long haul, with updates rolling in until Android 21. Fingers crossed, this isn't an exclusive S24 treatment. Back in 2022, when Samsung expanded its update timeline, the company threw a bone to a few devices from the previous year too.

The details in Android Headlines' report are a bit fuzzy. We're not sure if those seven years cover all the Android updates or if it's just for the security updates.

The report also claims that you could be reaching for your wallet for those AI features on the Galaxy S24 series. The upcoming lineup is rumored to flaunt Samsung's fresh Galaxy AI tricks for a few features like Live Translate and photo editing tools.

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

Additionally, the leaked promo materials indicate that you're getting a free pass on Galaxy AI features until next year, at least on the chosen Galaxy devices. But Samsung might switch gears and start charging for those advanced AI features post-2025.

There's also a chance you might need to log in to your Samsung account to unlock certain AI features on the S24 lineup. It's unknown exactly which features will be limited without that sign-in, though.

Naturally, we'll have to keep our popcorn on standby until the company officially spills the juicy details at this week's Galaxy Unpacked event.