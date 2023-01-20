This could be the way Samsung ditches the crease on the Galaxy Z Fold 5

What you need to know

Samsung display showed off a new foldable concept device that bends flat inward and outward.

The new display has a nearly invisible crease thanks to a waterdrop hinge and is wider than the Z Fold 4.

Rumors say the Z Fold 5 will feature a new creaseless display with a waterdrop hinge.

Ever since Samsung started making foldable phones, people have been wondering when the display crease will disappear. Several other companies have made foldable phones with a reduced or nearly invisible display crease, but Samsung has kept with its design for some time since it's the only company making foldable phones that are also water-resistant.

But, per The Verge (opens in new tab), that could all change with the Galaxy Z Fold 5 if this new display concept from Samsung Display is any indication. This new foldable display concept lets a user bend the display inward and outward, allowing it to fold completely flat in either direction.

Per recent rumors (opens in new tab), the Fold 5 should be employing a new type of hinge that folds flat, has a significantly reduced crease, uses a waterdrop-shaped inward design, and is still water-resistant. This concept appears to check most of those boxes.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Samsung Display) (Image credit: Samsung Display) (Image credit: Samsung Display) (Image credit: Samsung Display)

As you can see in the images above, the new folding concept is able to fold both inward and outward, folding completely flat in both directions. While the concept shown here is able to fold completely flat while folding backward, it's unlikely that a final production model would be able to do that since the camera module would get in the way similar to a Microsoft Surface Duo 2 (opens in new tab).

This concept device is also a tad bit wider than the Z Fold 4 which should help alleviate the issues with the narrower displays on the Z Fold line. While the Z Fold and Z Flip lines are still our favorite folding phones (opens in new tab), this year's upgrades could be substantial. In addition to upgraded cameras, hinges, and displays, there's even the possibility that Samsung could use the extra width to put an S Pen inside (opens in new tab) a potential Z Fold 5 when it likely launches late this Summer.

Keep in mind that Samsung Display is a different company from Samsung Mobile who makes the Galaxy line of smartphones, so a concept device from one doesn't necessarily we'll ever see a production model from the other. Samsung Display contracts to all sorts of companies, including Apple, for displays on smartphones, TVs, watches, and just about everything else you can think of.

Phone deals: Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Walmart (opens in new tab) | Samsung (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab) | Verizon (opens in new tab) | AT&T (opens in new tab)