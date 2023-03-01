Redmi's 300W fast charging tech does the most in the least amount of time

What you need to know

Redmi has showcased its latest accomplishment in crafting a 300W charging adapter.

Using a modified Note 12 Discovery Edition (4,100mAh battery), the device reaches 50% in just over two minutes and 100% in just under five minutes.

While the adapter caps out at 290W, its charging speeds are nothing to scoff at.

While MWC 2023 goes on, Redmi has a little showcase of its own and if you blink, you'll miss it.

The Chinese OEM's official Weibo account posted a video and some details regarding its latest accomplishment of reaching 300W fast charging. The company used a modified version of the Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition using a 4,100mAh battery for the test. Using the 300W charging capability, the phone is able to reach a 100% charge in just under five minutes.

The Note 12 Discovery Edition rapidly charged to 50% in just over two minutes. By this point, the device reached 290W fast charging before beginning to slowly descend as the phone reached its max charge. While the charging capability never quite reaches 300W, just being ten watts under isn't too bad either, considering the speed at which the smartphone has been shown to charge.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Weibo) (Image credit: Weibo)

Redmi points out how the charge sits at around 280W for quite some time (around 2 minutes) before ever decreasing. Additionally, in another post, Redmi mentions the changes to the adapter, with one being its smaller size and its included "50 protection items." With that in mind, perhaps the charger is capping out at 290W for safety reasons to not overload the device in question.

The charger uses a fourth-generation dual-GaN solution, and Redmi says it has implemented more than "50 safety protection items" to regulate temperature, output, and more.

When Redmi launched the original Note 12 Discovery Edition back in October, the device contained a 4,300mAh battery along with 210W HyperCharge technology. That device could reach a 100% charge in about nine minutes, which was already pretty impressive. The Redmi Note 12 Pro+, however, could only reach 120W fast charging with its 5,000mAh battery.

One thing missing from these milestone posts is whether or not Redmi is thinking of including this newfound technology in its next smartphone. Considering the accomplishment, it'd make sense if the Chinese market were in for a speedster of a charging adapter for the company's next launch.