Qualcomm's new Insider program gives you dibs on new Snapdragon devices

What you need to know

Qualcomm launched its new Snapdragon Insiders Access Program for tech content creators.

The program is only accepting Snapdragon Insider members and has not stated whether this program would open to the general public.

Program members will gain priority access to new Snapdragon-powered devices, events, and more.

Qualcomm has opened another way its brand of content creators can interact with the products it helps power.

Qualcomm has announced the launch of its new Snapdragon Insiders Access Program aimed at bringing its tech-loving influencers together with the products it helps create. This new access program is only open to Snapdragon Insider members, not the general public, and they will gain priority access to Snapdragon-powered device launches, exclusive access to events, and more. Insider members can sign up (opens in new tab) now, with no deadline, leaving the program open for creators to join at any time.

If you are chosen, the company will add your name to a list of creators it can reach out to with a new device for you to share with your community or an event you can attend if you are willing. Snapdragon Insider members looking to apply must reside in the U.S. and be 18 years old or older.

(Image credit: Qualcomm)

The company is looking to attract and support a "diverse and traditionally underrepresented cohort of tech content creators" with this program. Additionally, there are multiple different areas of content creation present when applying, Qualcomm encourages creators to select all areas of potential interest. The SoC creator hopes tech content creators looking to grow their communities will take advantage of this opportunity.

Qualcomm informs that there is no limit on how many members it will welcome into the fold. Along with the aforementioned goodies program members can expect, Qualcomm explains creators can also provide feedback on their experiences with a device or event. Seeing as this program is just gaining a footing, would it be too much to dream of receiving a new Galaxy S23 device to play around with?

Qualcomm also touches on whether or not creators can keep the device they're given by saying this will be explained if you are selected to receive a device. In the end, the final decision is made based on the specific device in question.

Phone deals: Best Buy (opens in new tab) | Walmart (opens in new tab) | Samsung (opens in new tab) | Amazon (opens in new tab) | Verizon (opens in new tab) | AT&T (opens in new tab)