Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 aims to make 5G accessible to budget Android phones

What you need to know

Qualcomm unveils a new entry-level Snapdragon chipset for budget Android phones.

It aims to make 5G accessible for the masses, with speeds of up to 1Gbps.

The latest SoC will be adopted by major OEMs, including Xiaomi, which will make it the first commercially available device.

Qualcomm is introducing a new Snapdragon chipset designed for lower-cost Android phones to boost their 5G speeds. The Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 is a toned-down version of last year's Snapdragon 4 Gen 2.

The latest Snapdragon 4 series chipset promises Gigabit 5G connectivity, as well as improved performance, battery life, and camera features. The emphasis is on 5G, with the chipset maker offering speeds of up to 1Gbps, which will power upcoming entry-level Android phones.

Qualcomm claims in a press release that it is seven times faster than current LTE phones on the market. However, the older Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, which also caters to entry-level handsets, has download speeds of up to 2.5Gbps.

"The Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 Mobile Platform is a significant leap forward in making 5G technology more accessible, so more people can navigate the world at 5G speeds," Chris Patrick, senior vice president and general manager of mobile handsets at Qualcomm, stated during the chipset announcement.

On the performance front, the 4m Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 features two performance cores with clock speeds of up to 2GHz and six efficient cores with clock speeds of 1.8GHz. The new chipset improves photography by supporting up to 80MP single-shot capture while also providing video image stabilization and multi-frame noise reduction capabilities.

(Image credit: Qualcomm)

The new chipset promises users an all-day battery life as well as support for 40W fast charging, including Qualcomm's Quick Charge 4 Plus technology. Other notable features of the entry-level Qualcomm chipset include support for Full HD+ displays with 90Hz refresh rates, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, and AI-powered audio improvements.

Finally, Qualcomm notes that major OEMs will use the new Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 this year for upcoming low-cost Android phones, with Xiaomi expected to be the first to announce a new phone with the latest chipset.