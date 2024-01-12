Pixel Launcher might soon let you customize your search engine

What you need to know

A hidden "Search Engine" setting was spotted on the Pixel Launcher in the latest Android 14 QPR 2 Beta 3 build.

The setting seems to allow you to customize the search engine you use to browse the web.

It's unclear at this point when the feature will roll out.

New intel suggests that Google might be working on an option that allows you to customize the stock search engine on the Pixel Launcher search bar, for another one of your preferences.

Right now, Google’s Pixel Launcher offers a universal search function through its search bar, which allows users to search for all types of content locally and online, including contacts, apps, and settings, simply by typing the name. However, the new change could affect the source of the online results.

As spotted by frequent tipster Nail Sadykov and shared on X, the latest iteration of the app within the recently launched Android 14 QPR 2 Beta 3 contains a hidden setting called “Search Engine.”

The function is still in development and there’s no word yet from Google on when it may reach your Pixel device. But the name and string of text describing the setting certainly gives us a clear indication of what the update is all about. Based on the screenshot, the string of text reads, “Select the app you’ll use to search the web. This will affect search and content on your home screen.”

(Image credit: Nail Sadykov)

This means that you’ll be able to replace Google with other search engines like Bing and DuckDuckGo as the source for your online search results. Any searches for local results though should remain unaffected.

Among the responses to Sadykov’s post, X user Lance Adams added that they saw flags in the Google Chrome app for Android that could be related to the new “Search Engine” setting.

(Image credit: Lance Adams)

Though still not confirmed, the screenshot seems to suggest that any changes you make to the Pixel Launcher’s search bar might be reflected in Google Chrome’s search engine once the option is available. Since it’s part of Android 14 QPR 2 Beta 3, the integration with Chrome may be released in the next Pixel Feature Drop slated for March.

Google hasn’t clarified why it’s now decided to customize search engine choices on Pixel Launcher’s search bar, but it’s a welcome decision as it gives users more agency into what they want to use on their Pixel devices.