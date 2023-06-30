Special, limited edition Pixel Fold celebrates 50 years of hip-hop

What you need to know

Google's limited edition hip-hop Pixel Fold is arriving in the hands of 400 lucky individuals.

The unique Fold is adorned in an Obsidian colorway, accented by metal, along with a simple "Hip Hop 50" logo near its camera array.

Google also included a vinyl box set and a functional Victrola record player within the suitcase-like packaging.

Google has started a campaign to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop and is using its latest phone launch as a catalyst.

As spotted by 9to5Google, the company has started shipping a special limited edition hip-hop Pixel Fold to a select number of individuals. Google is only sending out this unique device to 400 lucky participants in the #GiftFromGoogle program. Excited individuals like Courtney Hill have posted several photos of the Obsidian-colored Fold with cool metal accents around its edges and a "Hip Hop 50" logo beside the camera array.

They also post a video showing off Google's unique suitcase packaging for the device. Alongside the Fold, users also received the Pixel Watch and the Pixel Buds Pro. The extra items alongside the phone don't appear to have a special design about them, though.

Furthermore, there's a gold "It's all G" pendant and chain created by Simone I. Smith, wife of LL Cool J, as an homage to his "transcendent genre of music."

Google provided individuals with a couple of letters, one of which explains their Hip Hop 50 celebration stating, "In celebration of hip hop's 50th anniversary, and its indelible undeniable impact on culture, you are one of only 400 to receive this limited edition HH50 Google Pixel Fold."

The Hip Hop 50 suitcase contains a Mass Appeal vinyl box set that holds five 45 RPM records. Lifting away the layer that held the devices, folks found a working Victrola record player that Google's packed into the frame of the unique suitcase packaging.

As 9to5 notes, this isn't the first time Google has publically showcased its appreciation and love of hip-hop. In 2017, the company celebrated the 44th anniversary of the cultural sound, accompanied by a bit of history of where it all began.