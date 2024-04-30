Pixel 8a pricing and battery details rumored ahead of expected launch

What you need to know

The latest Pixel 8a rumors suggest the device will see pricing similar to the Pixel 7a in the U.S. once it launches.

The device may pick up a $499 price tag for its 128GB version and a $559 tag for the 256GB variant.

Rumors add the Pixel 8a could gain a larger battery, which could arrive with a 4,500mAh capacity over the 4,385mAh of its predecessor.

Leaks continue to surface about Google's Pixel 8a, with the latest potentially spilling the company's pricing and battery plans.

In conjunction with tipster OnLeaks, SmartPrix suggests the Pixel 8a's price will be similar to the Pixel 7a's starting price when it launched in 2023. The device is speculated to have a $499 price tag in the U.S. for its 128GB storage variant. Rumors add that a 256GB version might land at around $559 in the U.S., as well.

While things may stay the same in the U.S., rumors theorize that Google could "slightly" raise the price of the budget device overseas in India.

The last batch of rumors concerns the Pixel 8a's battery, stating that the device could contain a 4,500mAh battery. The publication adds that the phone may sport a 120Hz refresh rate display and reiterates its expected use of the Tensor G3 chip. Of course, generative AI capabilities (likely courtesy of Gemini) will be implemented throughout the device.

The Pixel 8a is rumored to launch on May 10.

(Image credit: X user @Mohamma11824513)

We've heard rumors for a while now that Google could reach for a price bump for the Pixel 8a, but now current whispers tell us the opposite. In March, it was theorized that the device could cost around $622 for the 128GB version and $687 for the 256GB variant. The information was guesstimated from early retail listings in Germany, although the conversion isn't always definite.

The Pixel 8a's supposed price in Canada leaked earlier in April, and even those prices were slightly lower than its predecessor.

As for the battery, it might not be as large as previously rumored, but rumors of the Pixel 8a going up to 4,500mAh from the Pixel 7a's 4,385mAh battery is still a good sign as users may get a bit more time out of the device between charges.

These leaks surfaced a few days after the Pixel 8a had a major leak spill, consisting of its features, colors, and Google's software update promise. It was purported that the device would receive seven years of security updates, similar to the flagship Pixel 8 series. Several colors like Obsidian, Porcelain, Mint, and Bay are suspected to greet users once it launches.

Speaking of, the Pixel 8a's expected debut on May 10 would take place a few days before Google's I/O 2024 event on May 14.