New leaks suggest Pixel 7 will have more changes than the Pixel 7 Pro

What you need to know

Ahead of Google’s Pixel 7 launch event, leaks give us a better indication of what to expect in regards to specs.

Another leak from Amazon seems to have revealed pricing for the regular Pixel 7, along with a release date.

There don’t seem to be any major surprises coming to the Pixel 7 lineup, as expected.

Google’s Pixel 7 event is slated to kick off next week, on October 6, and as we get closer to the announcement, more information is being leaked. The first of which gives us a full rundown on the specs for both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Meanwhile, the second leak comes from Amazon, revealing that the Pixel 7 is likely to be priced at $599 and will be released on October 13.

As we expected, Google is kind of playing it safe with the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, at least from a specs standpoint. The company already revealed the redesigned back plate and camera bar module during its I/O 2022 keynote. Outside of that, Google is making a few changes to the Pixel 7 that might excite some.

According to Yogesh Brar, the Pixel 7 will feature a 6.3-inch OLED display, complete with an FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Powering both the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will be Google’s next generation Tensor chip, named the Tensor G2. Paired with the G2, the Pixel 7 will include 8GB of RAM, while the 7 Pro is said to feature 12GB of RAM, with both devices featuring either 128GB or 256GB of onboard storage.

Google Pixel 7(rumoured)- 6.3" FHD+ OLED, 90Hz- Google Tensor G2 SoC- Titan chip- Rear Cam: 50MP + 12MP (UW)- Front Cam: 11MP- 8GB RAM- 128/256GB storage- Android 13- 4,700mAh battery (~)- 30W fast charging- Wireless charging- Stereo speakers, Bluetooth LESeptember 26, 2022 See more

The changes are minor, but Google is slightly shrinking down the display on the Pixel 7 compared to the Pixel 6 with its 6.4-inch display. We are expecting Google to integrate an under-display fingerprint scanner again for its 2022 flagship lineup, but it’s unknown whether the same problematic scanner will be used in these upcoming devices.

Another upgrade coming to the Pixel 7 is in the form of its selfie camera, which is said to use an 11MP sensor, up from the 8MP sensor on the Pixel 6. Again, it’s unknown whether Google is bringing camera parity to both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, but that would be a safe assumption based on this leak. As for the rear cameras, Google is sticking to a dual-sensors setup with a 50MP main wide-angle lens and a 12MP ultrawide sensor.

(Image credit: Google)

Battery life could end up being much better on the Pixel 7 thanks to its 4,700mAh cell paired with the rumored improvements to power efficiency of the Tensor G2 chip. Aside from that, charging speeds will remain the same at 30W, while still supporting wireless charging, stereo speakers, and Bluetooth LE.

There are even fewer changes in line for the Pixel 7 Pro, as it will again offer a 6.7-inch QHD+ OLED display, with a 120Hz refresh rate. We are expecting Google to use an updated display that includes the same specs, including the curved edges found on the current Pixel 6 Pro. It also appears as though the camera hardware remains unchanged, using a triple rear-camera system with a 50MP wide angle, 12MP ultrawide, and a 48MP telephoto lens. Considering Google’s past success with improving camera quality through software without upgrading the hardware, this isn’t all that concerning, or surprising.

Google Pixel 7 Pro(rumoured)- 6.7" QHD+ OLED, 120Hz, LTPO- Google Tensor G2 SoC- Titan security chip- Rear Cam: 50MP + 12MP (UW) + 48MP (Tele)- Front Cam: 11MP- 12GB RAM- 128/256GB storage- Android 13- 5,000mAh battery, 30W fast charging- Wireless chargingSeptember 27, 2022 See more

Other specs and features for the Pixel 7 Pro include a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging and wireless charging support. The only major difference compared to its predecessor is that instead of being available with 512GB of storage, it seems as though Google will be sticking to 128GB or 256GB with the Pixel 7 Pro. The 512GB Pixel 6 Pro was available in very limited quantities, so this might just be a way that Google is trying to cut costs in some way.

Lastly, there have been some rumors and speculation about pricing for Google’s next iteration of devices. And it seems that Google is making everyone happy, as an Amazon listing (opens in new tab) reveals that the Pixel 7 will be priced at $599, just like the Pixel 6. At the time of this writing, the results page for the listing is still available, showing a release date of October 13.

(Image credit: Amazon)

If you’re as excited as we are to see two new additions to the best Android phones, the wait is almost over. The next #MadeByGoogle event will kick off on October 6 at 10am ET, where the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro will officially be revealed. We are also expecting to see the Pixel Watch, and perhaps even some new and upgraded Nest products to improve your smart home.