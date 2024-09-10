Oppo's next flagship phone makes a surprise appearance before its official debut

What you need to know

The leaked Find X8 photo doesn't show the back design, but the device will likely run on ColorOS 15 with minor tweaks.

The AI assistant Xiao Bu will support vertical page flipping, and there’s a snazzy notification shade like Apple’s Dynamic Island.

Expect a 6.5-inch OLED screen, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, a 5,600 mAh battery, and fast charging up to 100W.

Oppo is plotting a big return with the Find X8, expected to launch later this year, and ahead of the unveiling, the phone has made a surprise appearance.

Reliable leaker Digital Chat Station has shared the first real-world photos of the Oppo Find X8 on Weibo (via PlayfulDroid). But the phone is placed in a case that looks like a shipping box insert, so we can’t see much of the front design yet.

Fortunately, a prior leak shared by MyDrivers revealed a device that seems to incorporate flattened edges, reminiscent of the recently launched Pixel 9 Pro.

However, the images don’t show the back of the phone. But the leaker did confirm that the Oppo Find X8 will run on ColorOS 15 with only a few tweaks.

Even with the limited visuals, the leaker revealed that Xiao Bu, the onboard AI assistant, will support vertical page flipping. Plus, the new images reveal a notification shade that echoes Apple's Dynamic Island design. It stretches around the selfie camera cutout, adding both style and functionality.

(Image credit: Digital Chat Station / Weibo)

The leaked images hint that the overall UI design hasn’t changed much. While the AI assistant and notification shade got some upgrades, most of the icons look the same, according to Digital Chat Station.

Rumor has it the Oppo Find X8 will feature a 6.5-inch flat OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It’s set to include an advanced optical in-display fingerprint scanner and a big 5,600 mAh battery.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Fast charging is on the menu too, with speeds between 80W and 100W, plus wireless charging could make the cut.

The Find X8 lineup is expected to include three versions: the standard model, Find X8 Pro, and Find X8 Ultra. The first two models are rumored to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 9400, while the top-of-the-line Find X8 Ultra is likely to pack the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset.

The Oppo Find X8 series is rumored to debut in October, starting with a launch in China. After that, we can expect a global rollout early next year.