OnePlus 13 sharpens up its camera just in time for its global launch

What you need to know

The OnePlus 13 has been updated with macro photography, letting you capture super close-ups.

Users can access the new macro feature by tapping the "little petal" icon in the camera app after updating.

The system update is rolling out in stages, with all devices expected to get it by November 17.

The OnePlus 13, fresh off its Chinese launch, just got a new macro feature for its camera through a system update, letting you capture super close-up shots.

OnePlus announced on Weibo that OnePlus 13 users can now dive into macro photography (via Notebookcheck). This means users will be able to hit the “little petal” icon (a standard for macro cameras) in the camera app to start capturing all those tiny details.

Released in late October, the OnePlus 13 packs a punch with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, up to 24GB of RAM, and fast charging at 100W wired and 50W wireless—making it a strong contender in next year's Android smartphone race.

OnePlus' latest flagship has been exclusive to China, but executives have confirmed a global launch is just around the corner. So, the new macro photography feature is a great addition ahead of its worldwide debut.

While the exact date for the phone's global unveiling is still under wraps, rumors hint at a January release, possibly alongside other OnePlus models, and likely at a higher price than its predecessor.

While there may be some regional differences, it’s set to impress on the software side.

The OnePlus 13, developed with Hasselblad, originally came with a triple-camera setup but didn’t support a macro camera feature. The latest update fixes that.

While the exact lens for macro shots isn’t specified, the OnePlus 13's Hasselblad-powered camera system packs a punch with a 50MP f/1.6 main sensor, a 50MP 3x telephoto lens, and a 50MP f/2.0 ultra-wide sensor. Plus, it has a 32MP selfie camera for top-notch self-portraits.

The update is rolling out in stages, with all compatible devices expected to get it by November 17. Users can check manually by going to Settings > System and Updates > Software Update or speed things up by selecting the "Apply for trial" option in the update settings.