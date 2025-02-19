OnePlus 13 camera gains much needed Instagram feature

What you need to know

OnePlus announced that its latest flagship phone will now feature a night mode setting on Instagram.

This tool is known for capturing images/videos in low light settings and will be built into the in-app camera.

Users are urged to test out the moon icon when it pops up on Instagram.

In a community post, OnePlus announced that its newest flagship device the OnePlus 13's Night Mode feature will be integrated to optimize photos taken on Instagram.

It is a known fact that with some devices, Instagram's in-built camera reduces the quality of the images captured, and adding additional effects could further compromise the quality. That said, when using social media apps such as Instagram it's an added task to be switching between the phone's camera and the app to put out a photo.

However, with its latest update, the company says it has heard its users "loud and clear." OnePlus said it has now teamed up with Instagram to enable users to better capture those dark sky/cozy dinner shots easily. This feature will be built directly into the in-app and will be seen as a 'crescent moon' icon. The app will detect that the user is in a low light setting and will prompt them to use the Night mode. The mode once turned on, will use multi-frame processing to brighten shots and reduce noise in the said image. All without ripping out the quality from these shots.

It looks like OnePlus is building on something that began with other Android phones in December 2024. A similar moon icon showed up on devices like the Pixel 9 and Samsung Galaxy S24 last year, enabling them to capture better low-light images, with the help of Camera Extensions API (via Android Developers Blog). The feature is also available to users with any Pixel device from the Pixel 6 series and up, Samsung Flip 6 or Fold 6, and will be expanded to more devices in the future.

Here’s how it works for OnePlus 13 users:

Open Instagram’s camera

When the scene gets dim, Night Mode kicks in automatically, look for the moon icon 🌙 at the top.

look for the moon icon 🌙 at the top. Tap the shutter, hold steady for a few seconds, and the app then shoots an image in Night mode.

It is important to note that users need to have the latest Instagram version installed on their devices for this feature to show up. However, it remains unclear when or if this feature will show up in previous-generation OnePlus devices.

Android Central has reached out to OnePlus about this and will update the article once we have more information.