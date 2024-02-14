OnePlus 12 View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Newegg The new flagship The OnePlus 12 is the newest flagship in the brand’s line-up, effectively replacing the OnePlus 11. It boasts noticeable improvements over the previous generation device, including a more powerful processor, improved cameras, and support for wireless charging. Plus, it isn’t much more expensive. For Fabulously bright screen

More powerful processor

Improved cameras

Supports wireless charging Against Not IP68 water resistant

Lower screen resolution OnePlus 11 View at Amazon View at Best Buy View at Newegg Still a solid contender If you already have the OnePlus 11, you might not need to rush to upgrade to the OnePlus 12. There are some improvements in various aspects, but they might not be dealbreakers. If you’re buying new, given the small increase in price, you’re best to go with the OnePlus 12. But the OnePlus 11 is still a wonderful phone. For Still good cameras

Super-fast charging

Extra-large, vibrant screen

Slightly higher resolution screen Against No wireless charging

Not as water-resistant

Step-down processor and RAM

Much lower peak brightness

So, you have your eye on OnePlus as a viable option in the Android phone space. You might be considering the newest OnePlus 12 vs. OnePlus 11, the latter of which has been on the market for just over a year. You might have already invested in the OnePlus 11 and you’re wondering if you should upgrade. We’re here to help.

OnePlus 12 vs OnePlus 11: How the phones compare in looks

Why you can trust Android Central Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

First off, let’s look at the aesthetics and basic features and functions of both phones from this brand.

The OnePlus 12 employs a design inspired by nature, with two color options: Silky Black or Flowy Emerald. The rounded edges and smooth curves make for an enjoyable experience while holding and using the phone. The camera island on the back nicely blends into the mid-frame, housing all four cameras. In his review, Android Central’s Harrish Jonnalagadda describes the design of the cameras as, quite simply, “striking.”

The phone has a nicely sized 6.82-inch QHD+ 120Hz ProXDR advanced LTPO screen that feels nice to the touch, and elongated versus wide. It’s made of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, offering good durability. You get a stunning 3,168 x 1,440 resolution and peak 4,500 nits brightness so it’s viewable in just about any scenario, from bright sunlight to a dimly lit room. The 120Hz refresh rate, meanwhile, means it can keep up with intensive tasks.

The phone has a moderate IP65 water-resistant rating, but what makes it stand out is the AquaTouch technology that makes it responsive even if there are water droplets on the screen or your hands are wet or sweaty for a workout or marathon gaming session.

With the 5,400 mAh battery, you’ll get all-day use and then some. Along with supporting 80W SUPERVOOC charging using the charger included in the box, the OnePlus 12 also supports 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging so it can work with compatible Qi wireless chargers. That means it can recharge wirelessly at a rate faster than most average wired charging cables and adapters! In 30 minutes, you can get up to two more days of use, and it takes just an hour to wirelessly recharge to full.

In terms of storage, the options are 256GB or 512GB but you are tapped out there since there’s no microSD memory card slot (you can also rely on cloud storage, as with any phone). The 5G phone works with both eSIM and dual SIM and boasts the latest Bluetooth 5.4 spec along with USB 3.2. It’s also Wi-Fi 7 ready. This phone runs on the latest OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14 right out of the box.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

How does the OnePlus 11 compare? It comes in similar color options, Eternal Green or Titan Black (there was, for a limited time, a premium Marble Odyssey finish as well that was available in some countries), and is made of surgical-grade stainless steel with a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, so it’s not quite as durable but can still stand up to the day-to-day rigors of use. It has a starlight dial that offers an elegant look. Jonnalgadda says in his review of this phone that it’s nice to the touch and the materials feel premium, with the black having more of a matte look and feel and the green being glossier.

The screen is smaller at 6.7 inches and it’s an AMOLED QHD+ LTPO 2K Super Fluid screen that boasts slightly higher resolution at 3,216 x 1,440 as well as the same adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. But peak brightness taps out at 1,300 nits, so even with the moderately higher resolution screen, you’ll notice a big difference with the OnePlus 12 screen.

You’ll get slightly less storage at 128GB or 256GB: there’s no 512GB option nor does the OnePlus 11 have expandable memory. The battery is impressive compared to other phones in this class at 5,000 mAh but it might not last quite as long as the OnePlus 12. It does support 80W SUPERVOOC charging with the charger in the box, but there’s no support for wireless charging. If you love using wireless chargers, maybe already invested in one for your desk, this could be a dealbreaker. Nonetheless, using the wired charger, the phone can be back to full in half an hour, so this might not matter so much.

Running on OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13, this phone comes with the step-down software. But you can update it to the latest OS if desired (and recommended). Also with dual SIM cards, it has Bluetooth 5.3 and USB-C, and offers slightly less water resistance with a rating of just IP64. You won’t get the cool AquaTough feature either.

OnePlus 12 vs. OnePlus 11: Spec comparison

How do these phones compare head-to-head when it comes to specs?

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 OnePlus 12 OnePlus 11 OS OxygenOS 14 (based on Android 14) OxygenOS 13 (based on Android 13) Colors Silky Black, Flowy Emerald Eternal Green, Titan Black (Marble Oydssey limited edition) Screen Size 6.82 inches 6.7 inches Screen Resolution 3,168 x 1,440 3,216 x 1,440 Screen Type 2K ProXDR QHD+ AMOLED QHD+ LTPO AMOLED Refresh Rate 120Hz 120Hz Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM 12GB, 16GB 8GB, 16GB Storage 256GB, 512GB (not expandable) 128GB, 256GB (not expandable) Cameras 50MP wide, 64MP periscope, 48MP ultra-wide, 32MP front 50MP main, 48MP ultra-wide, 32MP portrait, 16MP front Speakers Stereo Speakers Stereo Speakers Battery 5,400mAh 5,000mAh Wireless Charging Yes No Fast Charging 80W SUPERVOOC, 50W AIRVOOC 80W SUPERVOOC Bluetooth 5.4 5.3 Water Resistance IP65 IP64 Cellular 5G 5G Size 6.47 x 2.98 x 0.36 inches 6.42 x 2.92 x 0.34 inches Weight 220 grams 205 grams

You’ll see that in almost every respect, the OnePlus 12 is a slight step up from the OnePlus 11, which may sway your decision.

OnePlus 12 vs OnePlus 11: Usability and power

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

When it really comes down to it, is there a difference in how these two phones operate for your day-to-day tasks, from work to school, entertainment, gaming, streaming, and more? Let’s take a look.

The OnePlus 12 has a more powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and dual vapor chamber that provides better heat dissipation compared to other premium phones in its class. Ideal for gamers as well as multitaskers, you’ll also get an impressive 16GB RAM if you step-up to the top-line model.

Further for gamers is the Trinity engine that works together with these features to help reduce lag so you get smoother video playback and seamless gaming experiences. Jonnalgadda did observe that he could only play games at 60fps, even with frame booster on. But a future over-the-air update might fix this.

You can expect a solid network connection with the OnePlus 12 thanks to the omni-directional antennas as well as the support for Wi-Fi 7. The stereo speakers offer Spatial Audio support when listening to compatible music sources through compatible headphones.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

You’ll get the step-down but still pretty powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor with the OnePlus 11 along with up to 16GB RAM if you step up to the top-line model with 256GB storage: the step-down is 8GB (versus 12GB with the entry OnePlus 12), so keep this in mind. If you want the best experience, spend a bit more. It will be worth it.

The dual reality speakers with Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio support provide favorable audio to complement video or while listening to music or podcasts, or playing games through compatible headphones, like the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 as well as the new OnePlus Buds 3. This phone can also connect via Wi-Fi 7 with dual-band Wi-Fi for both the 2.4GHz and 5GHz spectrums. Jonalagadda found that games were limited to 60fps with this phone, too, but he did enjoy a smooth and lag-free experience.

The OnePlus 11 integrates technology to offer improved cooling and to prevent overheating as well, and Jonnalagadda confirms that it works wonderfully. After running synthetic benchmarks for an hour, the phone barely got warm, he says.

OnePlus 12 vs OnePlus 11: Taking photos and videos

OnePlus is known for its Hasselblad camera systems, so you can expect to get great photos from both these phones. But how do they compare?

The OnePlus 12 has vastly improved cameras over the OnePlus 11. It begins with the main 5MP camera with a wide sensor and continues with a 64MP 3x periscope telephoto camera, 48MP ultra-wide camera, and 32MP front camera. As with most premium phones nowadays, you can choose from a variety of different photo modes, from portrait to natural, and even RAW with watermarks.

This is all possible through the 4th generation Hasselblad camera system, which includes a Sony main sensor. Jonnalagadda says the photos he was able to take with this phone were, put simply, “outstanding.” It didn’t matter the lighting condition: even in low light, he got fabulous shots with lots of detail and dynamic range along with accurate color reproduction. Cameras in phones like the Samsung Galaxy S24 and Google Pixel 8 Pro have been lauded, and Jonnalagadda says this phone is right up there with those ones in terms of camera performance.

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)

Don’t count out the OnePlus 11 and its third-generation Hasselblad Sony cameras for taking photos, though. It has a 50MP main camera as well along with a 48MP ultra-wide camera and 32MP portrait camera with 2x optical zoom. The front camera, however, is just 16MP so you won’t get as crisp and detailed selfies, but they’ll still be Instagram-worthy.

At the time this phone was released, Jonnalagadda said it had the “best camera on a OnePlus phone yet.” So while it won’t disappoint, the OnePlus 12 cameras are even better. The same, it should be noted, goes for videos.

OnePlus 12 vs OnePlus 11: Which should you buy?

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

It’s a pretty simple decision when it comes down to what you should buy between the OnePlus 12 vs. OnePlus 11. The OnePlus 12 is a step up in many ways, from the improved cameras to the incredible peak brightness of the screen, more RAM and storage options, the inclusion of wireless charging, and larger AquaTouch screen. Given that the price jump is nominal, it’s a no-brainer to get the new phone.

The real question is if you should upgrade from a OnePlus 11 you already own. The short answer is no. The OnePlus 11 is still a solid phone that takes fabulous photos and videos, has cooling technology for intense gamers and multitaskers, adaptive refresh rate, fast charging, and decent RAM and storage if you have the higher-end version. Considering the longest amount of time you could have owned this phone is just over a year, it’s not worth setting it aside just yet.

With that said, if you have someone you can hand it into or trade in for a discount without paying a huge upgrade fee, you’ll notice the improvements in the OnePlus 12. Consider your budget, how happy you are with the phone right now, and what you can get a OnePlus 12 for, or if you might be able to hand off the OnePlus 11 to a friend or family member so you can experience the best in the line.

Both phones are wonderful additions to the Android space with OnePlus’ OxygenOS flavor added. In fact, both the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 11 rank among the best OnePlus phones you can buy. You can’t go wrong with either, but the OnePlus 12 is a stunning device in every way.

OnePlus 12 View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Newegg The most premium option If you’re buying new, go with the OnePlus 12. If you can upgrade for a steal, maybe hand the OnePlus 11 you already own off to someone else, you’ll enjoy the power and more beautiful screen and improved cameras of the OnePlus 12. It’s the most powerful, stunning phone in the line-up right now.