OnePlus 12's Amazon listing spills the Indian pricing and storage details

What you need to know

The OnePlus 12 base variant listed on Amazon India confirms the specs and pricing.

The model featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage is priced at Rs 69,999 (~$843).

The listing additionally confirms the global variant's specs and colorway.

OnePlus is heading for a global launch of the highly anticipated flagship, the OnePlus 12. While the device was launched in China last December and is priced appropriately, the anticipation around the global pricing is something most fans look out for.

Some of the global markets include the U.S., U.K., and India. Interestingly, an Amazon listing might have just spilled some info on the pricing for the Indian market. The pricing for the upcoming OnePlus 12 has shown up online via an Amazon India listing, as spotted by leaker Ishan Agarwal on X (formerly Twitter).

OnePlus 12 price was live on Amazon India for a short while & I managed to grab this screenshot.For the 12/256GB (base variant), the MRP could be ₹69,999!Thoughts on the pricing?#OnePlus12 pic.twitter.com/pZelbf2aNiJanuary 12, 2024 See more

The webpage, which is now reportedly deleted, shows Indian pricing for the OnePlus 12's base storage variant, the 12GB RAM coupled with 256GB of onboard storage variant retailing for Rs 69,999 (~$843). In comparison, the Chinese variant of the same specs is priced at CNY 4299 (~$605). The home ground pricing tends to be significantly low, considering the previous iteration releases.

The listing further revealed that the device is an unlocked variant featuring the Flowy Emerald colorway. It also confirms the device specs, including the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, triple rear camera system featuring a 50MP wide-angle camera, 64MP periscopic lens, another ultra wide-angle sensor, and a 48MP shooter. The device will pack a 2K, 120Hz higher refresh rate display, and keeping the lights on would be a decent 5400mAh battery capacity backed with 80W fast charging support.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

According to the listing, the pricing is slightly higher than the predecessor OnePlus 11, when it launched last year in India for Rs 56,999 (~$687). However, the OnePlus 11 base model featured 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, unlike the featured OnePlus 12 model, which started with 12GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage. Regardless, the featured pricing based on the Amazon listing should be considered with a grain of salt as pricing may vary after the launch in India alongside the U.K. and the U.S. models.

The OnePlus 12 launch is set for January 23 in the Indian market and the U.S. region. The other expected storage options may include 16/24GB of RAM, backed with 512/1TB built-in storage.