OnePlus 12's first update lets you use $5,000 monitor tech on a $500 phone

What you need to know

The OnePlus 12 and 12R are receiving their first update following a global launch, bringing ProXDR to Google Photos.

The update also unlocks "Master" mode for the camera app, giving users several options for retooling their Hasselblad color settings.

Both devices bring strong improvements in speed and performance, as global regions finally get their hands on an "R" series device.

The OnePlus 12 series is beginning to receive its first update following its launch one week ago.

Internally, we've spotted the first firmware version arrives on the OnePlus 12R alongside the flagship OnePlus 12. Users should begin seeing the firmware version SP01EX01, which comes in at around 26MB. However, as spotted by MySmartPrice, users have also received a larger 1.4GB (or 6.5GB) update, bearing version number CPH2573_14.0.0.404 (EX01).

It's unclear what the purpose of this latter update is.

The initial update brings some features, such as unlocking the OnePlus 12 series' ProXDR (Extreme Dynamic Range) capabilities in Google Photos. Imaging strength like this is most commonly found in Apple's Pro Display XDR monitor.

Additionally, the update includes "Master" mode for both devices, offering "Hasselblad color tuning to enhance your photos with more natural and vibrant colors." Such tuning options include sharpness, contrast, saturation, and vignette. The publication adds users can also take photos in RAW format.

The remaining changes are as follows:

Improves stability and compatibility of Wi-Fi network connections

Improves the stability and expands the compatibility of the NFC function

Improves the stability and expands the compatibility of Bluetooth connections

Improves the success rate of fingerprint unlock

Improve system stability

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Android Central) (Image credit: Android Central)

The update appears to be making its rounds and should continue to become available as we close the week. If you want to manually check, head into Settings > About Device > Check for Update.

OnePlus launched its 12 series devices globally on January 23, marking the first time the 12R was available in other regions outside China and India. This higher-end mid-range Android phone brings strength that can rival well-known flagship phones currently on the market. It features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, and the same Dual Cryo-velocity Vapor Chamber as the OnePlus 12.

The top-of-the-line flagship model presses its performance and speed even more, as OnePlus cements its latest device as a gaming powerhouse.