OnePlus 10 Pro gets Android 13 beta treatment, but proceed with caution

What you need to know

OnePlus has announced Android 13 Developer Preview 1 for the OnePlus 10 Pro.

The latest release aims to let developers and early adopters help improve software experiences.

However, there are still known issues with system stability and performance, as well as app malfunctions.

A few weeks after Google released the first Android 13 beta for eligible Pixel phones, the update is now expanding to more devices. OnePlus announced today the launch of Android 13 Developer Preview 1 for the OnePlus 10 Pro.

As usual, the beta aims to allow developers and early adopters to contribute to the improvement of software experiences for the next Android version. Like all developer previews, the latest release is not meant for everyone, though. OnePlus warns against installing this build "if you have little to no experience in software development."

In addition, you might not want to flash this build if you're using the OnePlus 10 Pro as your daily driver. It's also not recommended to proceed unless you have the technical know-how for flashing custom ROMs. Sideloading the developer preview on your OnePlus 10 Pro may result in the phone bricking, according to OnePlus.

The beta also includes the following known issues:

All data will be cleared while flashing the build or rolling to Android 12

Some issues with system stability and performance

Unable to access Shelf

Unable to move the documents in My Files

Some apps may not function as expected

Unable to record voice to active Voice awake on Start-up navigation page

Some features of ORoaming may not function as expected

If you're willing to take the risks, make sure your phone has 4GB of storage space and a battery life of at least 30%. It should be noted that developer preview builds are not compatible with the OnePlus 10 Pro on T-Mobile or Verizon.

It is unknown when the latest Android 13 beta will be made available to some of the best Android phones other than the Pixel lineup and OnePlus' latest flagship device. However, with Google I/O 2022 taking place later today, we expect to learn more.