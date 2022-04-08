What countries is the OnePlus 10 Pro available in? After an initial launch in China, the OnePlus 10 Pro is available in India, Europe, and North America.

Where in the world can you get the OnePlus 10 Pro?

Before its global debut, the OnePlus 10 Pro first saw the light of day in mainland China back in January 2022. Two months later, the newest member of the elite OnePlus family was unveiled for the rest of the world to see.

On March 31, 2022, we got our first proper look at the OnePlus 10 Pro along with the full spec reveal, its different memory and color variations, as well as the price for its different models.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is available in two colorways, Emerald Forest and Volcanic Black, in all parts of the world save China. There, customers can opt for a third variant called Panda White which is exclusive to the region. You have the option to grab either 8GB/128GB or 12GB/256GB memory combinations. However, U.S.-based buyers cannot purchase the maxed-out model just yet.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

In total, the OnePlus 10 Pro is available in over 32 different regions in the world. This includes the U.S., U.K., Canada, China, India, Germany, and France, among many others. Here is a complete list of all the locations where you can find the OnePlus 10 Pro:

Austria

Belgium

Bulgaria

Canada

China

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

India

Ireland

Italy

Latvia

Lithuania

Moldova

Netherlands

North Macedonia

Norway

Poland

Romania

Serbia

Slovakia

Slovenia

Spain

Sweden

United Kingdom

United States

You can grab the base 8GB/128GB model for $899 in North America, £799 ($1,048) in the U.K., €899 ($998) in European countries, and ₹66,999 ($886) in India. The 10 Pro promises to deliver fantastic value, touting incredible flagship features at an agreeable price. You can score one of the best OnePlus 10 Pro cases and also grab an excellent screen protector for the device, all under $1000.

If your sights are set a little higher, you can grab the OnePlus 10 Pro with higher RAM and storage, but it'll cost you. Not to mention, if you're in the U.S. you'll have to hold on to your horses until the 12GB/256GB version is actually available in your region. Meanwhile, international shoppers will be pleased to hear that OnePlus's asking prices are a tad below those of Samsung.

For 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, U.K. residents can expect to spend £899 ($1,180). European customers will be charged €999 ($1,108) for this variant of the 10 Pro. Lastly, Indian buyers benefit the most from this year's OnePlus flagship pricing. The Indian version of the OnePlus 10 Pro comes in at ₹71,999 ($952).

A good deal is a good deal, no matter where you are

Planning to purchase the fancy-schmancy new phone from OnePlus? Be sure to check out the best OnePlus 10 Pro deals in your locality to get your money's worth. Even if it isn't much, paying less always sweetens the deal and makes you happier to take ownership of your new possession. There's something ever so satisfying about getting more for less.

If you dig up the best offers out there, you might even get more than just the OnePlus 10 Pro for your dough. Depending on where you're buying, you can score freebies like a free pair of wireless earbuds and other perks on some offers. Be sure to do your homework!