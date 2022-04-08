What countries is the OnePlus 10 Pro available in?
By Namerah Saud Fatmi published
Looking for the OnePlus 10 Pro? Here's where you will find it.
What countries is the OnePlus 10 Pro available in?
After an initial launch in China, the OnePlus 10 Pro is available in India, Europe, and North America.
Where in the world can you get the OnePlus 10 Pro?
Before its global debut, the OnePlus 10 Pro first saw the light of day in mainland China back in January 2022. Two months later, the newest member of the elite OnePlus family was unveiled for the rest of the world to see.
On March 31, 2022, we got our first proper look at the OnePlus 10 Pro along with the full spec reveal, its different memory and color variations, as well as the price for its different models.
The OnePlus 10 Pro is available in two colorways, Emerald Forest and Volcanic Black, in all parts of the world save China. There, customers can opt for a third variant called Panda White which is exclusive to the region. You have the option to grab either 8GB/128GB or 12GB/256GB memory combinations. However, U.S.-based buyers cannot purchase the maxed-out model just yet.
In total, the OnePlus 10 Pro is available in over 32 different regions in the world. This includes the U.S., U.K., Canada, China, India, Germany, and France, among many others. Here is a complete list of all the locations where you can find the OnePlus 10 Pro:
- Austria
- Belgium
- Bulgaria
- Canada
- China
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Hungary
- India
- Ireland
- Italy
- Latvia
- Lithuania
- Moldova
- Netherlands
- North Macedonia
- Norway
- Poland
- Romania
- Serbia
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Spain
- Sweden
- United Kingdom
- United States
You can grab the base 8GB/128GB model for $899 in North America, £799 ($1,048) in the U.K., €899 ($998) in European countries, and ₹66,999 ($886) in India. The 10 Pro promises to deliver fantastic value, touting incredible flagship features at an agreeable price. You can score one of the best OnePlus 10 Pro cases and also grab an excellent screen protector for the device, all under $1000.
If your sights are set a little higher, you can grab the OnePlus 10 Pro with higher RAM and storage, but it'll cost you. Not to mention, if you're in the U.S. you'll have to hold on to your horses until the 12GB/256GB version is actually available in your region. Meanwhile, international shoppers will be pleased to hear that OnePlus's asking prices are a tad below those of Samsung.
For 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, U.K. residents can expect to spend £899 ($1,180). European customers will be charged €999 ($1,108) for this variant of the 10 Pro. Lastly, Indian buyers benefit the most from this year's OnePlus flagship pricing. The Indian version of the OnePlus 10 Pro comes in at ₹71,999 ($952).
A good deal is a good deal, no matter where you are
Planning to purchase the fancy-schmancy new phone from OnePlus? Be sure to check out the best OnePlus 10 Pro deals in your locality to get your money's worth. Even if it isn't much, paying less always sweetens the deal and makes you happier to take ownership of your new possession. There's something ever so satisfying about getting more for less.
If you dig up the best offers out there, you might even get more than just the OnePlus 10 Pro for your dough. Depending on where you're buying, you can score freebies like a free pair of wireless earbuds and other perks on some offers. Be sure to do your homework!
$900 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Never settle
The OnePlus 10 Pro brings you powerful photographing capabilities, courtesy of Hasselblad. Under the hood, you'll find equally heavy-duty gear and a flagship SoC from Qualcomm. There's not much missing here, save for an IP rating on all models.
Namerah Saud Fatmi is a freelance writer for Android Central. She has a passion for all things tech & gaming and has been an honorary Goodreads librarian since 2011. When she isn't writing, she can be found chasing stray cats and dogs in the streets of Dhaka or slaying dragons in the land of Skyrim. You can reach her on Twitter @NamerahS.
Get the best of Android Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Android Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.