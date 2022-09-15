Nothing phone (1) reportedly crosses its 100k sales mark in India

What you need to know

Nothing reportedly managed to debut in India with flying colors.

Over 100k units of the phone (1) were sold in the country in 20 days.

It has also become the best seller in its category.

Except for the United States, Nothing introduced the phone (1) in various countries. They include competitive markets such as Europe and India. In the latter market, the mid-range sector has a wide choice of smartphones from brands like Samsung, Motorola, Google, and Xiaomi, to mention a few. Nothing stepped into this segment with its never-before-seen innovative design and reportedly sold 100k units in 20 days from launch.

Manu Sharma, the Vice President & General Manager of Nothing India, spoke to GSMArena, citing the record sales that the company has achieved with the phone (1). He believes the Nothing phone (1) has received strong reception in India from consumers. That includes "over 10 million opting to notify about the phone's launch on Flipkart ahead of the launch." For the uninitiated, the phone (1) is being sold in India with the Flipkart eCommerce site as an exclusive partner. The said figures for the units are till the end of August.

The report further suggests Nothing is gearing up to release its fourth major update, the Nothing OS 1.1.4. Sharma implies the update, when released, will address the users' key issues. Besides, they can see several improvements to the Phone (1) cameras next to the battery. That said, Android 13 is yet to hit the pipeline. Sharma insists the company is looking forward to providing a good software experience to the users rather than bringing Android 13 sooner.

That explains the recent Nothing OS 1.1.3 update, which brought improvements and tons of bug fixes, which is evident since it is still new. Apart from improvements, it enabled the famous Adaptive Battery feature and a new fingerprint UI element.

With the current sales figures, Nothing phone (1) appears to be a feasible alternative to the best Android phones available and a viable option in the markets where the company sells it. While not launching the Phone (1), it has confirmed some significant ambitions for the US market. If you live in the United States, there are still many Nothing phone (1) alternatives to pick from, like the Pixel 6a with Android 13.