Leaked Nothing phone (1) price pits it against the upcoming Pixel 6a

Less than two weeks before launch, the Nothing phone (1) has been spotted on an Amazon listing. The listing revealed the alleged pricing of the smartphone for its lowest storage variant, 8GB of RAM with 128GB of onboard storage.

The Amazon Germany listing (opens in new tab) (via Reddit) puts the base storage/RAM model at €469, which would convert to just under $500. The same post has further mentioned two other variants with 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB configurations while also showing off the recently revealed black color variant.

A tweet from tipster Mukul Sharma also reveals the same configurations and prices. While these pricings are likely for the European markets, Sharma further notes that they can be cheaper for the Indian market. The listings from Amazon also suggest that Nothing will be offering phone (1) as part of a bundle that may include ear (1) buds.

Nothing Phone (1) + Nothing Ear (1) bundle8+128GB: €469.99 (Rs 38,773.90)8+256GB: €499.99 (Rs 41,249.56)12+256GB: €549.99 (Rs 45,378.57)Do note that the Indian pricing is likely to be lower than this.#Nothing #NothingPhone1 pic.twitter.com/iBKfYmr043June 30, 2022 See more

German blog Caschys Blog has shed some light on the alleged bundles that Nothing seems to be offering during the launch. The ear (1) buds are included in the bundle, but the blog reports it would be a special version dubbed "ear (1) Stick."

The report showcases an alleged photo of the ear (1) Stick. Going by the images, it appears the ear (1) buds are enclosed in a new elongated translucent case instead of a conventional square one. Interestingly, the stick reminds us of some other earbud cases, such as the one included with the Nokia True Wireless Earbuds.

(Image credit: Nokia)

The alleged pricing seems to correspond with the recent reports of what the Nothing phone (1) will offer in terms of pricing, i.e., below $500. Unfortunately, the device is not coming to the U.S. Nevertheless, Nothing says it has bigger plans for the American market down the line.

Meanwhile, the company just confirmed that it would be featuring a mid-range Snapdragon 778G+ SoC as its founder Pei believes it to be the most 'balanced' chipset. There are other cheap Android phones with similar chipsets, and the phone (1) is likely to compete with them instead of taking on flagships.

That said, at this price point, the Nothing phone (1) will compete squarely with the upcoming Pixel 6a, which sports a flagship Tensor chipset. It will be interesting to see how these phones compare in real-world usage.