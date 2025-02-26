Nothing Phone 1 finally gets Circle to Search in the latest OS update

What you need to know

Nothing announced it's beginning to push its OS v3.0-250218-1552 update to Phone 1 users.

The update packs a few new features; however, a standout is its inclusion of Google's Circle to Search a month after the Phone 2 got it.

The Phone 1 received its Android 15 update in January, but it notably missed Google's latest feature for convenient searching.

Nothing is rolling out its latest OS update for the Phone 1, which finally adds a prominent Google feature for users.

The company published the patch notes for the Nothing OS v3.0-250218-1552 update for the Phone 1 and its users. According to one user's post, the update is roughly 202MB as it starts hitting devices this week. Nothing's changelog highlights everything new in this version, such as the Phone 1's long-awaited reception of Google's Circle to Search.

The company says Circle to Search will be available for the Phone 1 after the patch is downloaded and installed. Moreover, users can "initiate a search" based on any "text, image, or video on your screen." If interested, Nothing says users can toggle Circle to Search by hopping into Settings > Special features > Gestures Navigation mode > Circle to Search.

Users can also surface the feature in two ways: either via its three-button navigation or gesture navigation. Regarding the former, the notes state users can "long-press the Home button" to bring up the feature. Alternatively, you can long-press your navigation bar if it's "not hidden."

The remainder of the Phone 1's patch notes are as follows:

Added power-off password verification to prevent immediate power-off if your phone is lost. Path: Search ‘Power off verify’ in Settings

Added new wallpapers

Improved responding speed of Settings

Optimized Quick Settings pull-down speed in landscape mode

Enhanced WiFi, Bluetooth and system stability

Updated to February security patch

(Image credit: Google)

Nothing's Phone 1 grabbed its major Android 15 update in January alongside the CMF Phone 1; however, it lacked Google's Circle to Search. Despite early feedback appearing positive — for whatever reason — Nothing skipped out such a major feature in the software's original debut. Instead, the feature made its Nothing appearance on the Phone 2 and Phone 2a.

It was made available via an OS 3.0 update, which saw the company highlighting similar surfacing methods for Circle to Search. Nothing mentioned it could roll the update out on Phone 2 series devices "after passing additional testing." So, perhaps something similar occurred with the Phone 1 seeing as it is an older model.

Also, it's worth noting a point brought up by 9to5Google, which is that the Phone 1 is on its last leg of updates. It was made known during its Android 15 update that the OS upgrade would be the last for the Phone 1. Additionally, the device has already entered its final year of security updates.