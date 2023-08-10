That red Motorola ThinkPhone button just got even more useful

By Nicholas Sutrich
published

Plus, some more love from Microsoft and Office 365.

The red key on the side of the ThinkPhone by Motorola
(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

What you need to know

  • Microsoft and Motorola have teamed up to bring even more Microsoft business-class features to the ThinkPhone with the August update.
  • The red side key can now be used as a push-to-talk button in Microsoft Teams, allowing instant communication via Microsoft's business chat platform.
  • Users can now stream Windows 365 straight to their ThinkPhone and mirror it to a larger display using Moto Connect.

Motorola's business-focused ThinkPhone is getting a bunch of great new updates thanks to an even stronger partnership between Motorola and Microsoft. ThinkPhone users can now assign even more functions to that red side key, and Microsoft 365 is providing more opportunities to work from everywhere through the ThinkPhone.

As I pointed out in my Motorola ThinkPhone review, Motorola did a great job of integrating the phone with PCs, but there was still room to grow. Now, we're seeing that growth happening, beginning with a strengthened Microsoft 365 partnership that lets ThinkPhone users use that red side key as a walkie-talkie in Microsoft Teams.

All you'll need is a Microsoft Teams account and a ThinkPhone. Open the Settings app, slide over to the Gestures section, and tap Red key shortcuts. If Teams is installed and set up, you'll have a shiny new walkie-talkie option to choose from.

And another new feature now integrates Microsoft Windows and the ThinkPhone, furthering the "work from anywhere" concept. ThinkPhone users who have an active Microsoft 365 account with a Windows 365 subscription can now stream a cloud-based Windows desktop right from their phone using only a USB-C cable.

Pair your ThinkPhone with one of the best Bluetooth keyboards and one of the best Bluetooth mice, and you've got a portable computer that can be used from anywhere you want. After connecting the USB-C cable to a supported display, Windows 365 can be selected from the ReadyFor interface on the display. Log in with your Microsoft 365 account, and you'll be set.

Check it out in action in the video above.

Render of the ThinkPhone by Motorola
ThinkPhone by Motorola

Got a Lenovo ThinkPad? Pair it with the ThinkPhone by Motorola and get things done like nobody's business.

Nicholas Sutrich
Nicholas Sutrich
Senior Content Producer — Smartphones & VR
Nick started with DOS and NES and uses those fond memories of floppy disks and cartridges to fuel his opinions on modern tech. Whether it's VR, smart home gadgets, or something else that beeps and boops, he's been writing about it since 2011. Reach him on Twitter or Instagram @Gwanatu
1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • fuzzylumpkin
    AC News said:
    The Motorola ThinkPhone just got a big update with some major love from Microsoft, making both the phone and its shiny red side button more useful than ever for businesses.

    That red Motorola ThinkPhone button just got even more useful : Read more
    Can it open Bixby? I'm not buying it unless it can open Bixby.
    Reply