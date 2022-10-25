The Motorola Razr 2022 finally debuts in Europe, but one big question still remains

What you need to know

Motorola has finally launched the Razr 2022 in Europe and the U.K. after launching in China in August.

The phone retails for £949 / €1,199 in the U.K. and Europe, respectively, with only one configuration available.

Motorola has yet to confirm plans for a U.S. launch.

For many, the wait is finally over as Motorola debuts its latest-and-greatest foldable in markets outside China. The Motorola Razr 2022 has started appearing on the company's website across Europe and the U.K.

The Razr 2022 launched in China in August at a very competitive price, although the phone gets a bit of a price bump for everyone else. In the U.K., the Razr retails for £949, which is cheaper than its closest competition, the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Meanwhile, it's a bit more expensive in the rest of Europe, costing €1,199.

The Razr 22 (as it's called outside of China) may cost a pretty penny, but it offers some impressive specs, even when compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 4. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and is seemingly only available in one configuration with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. This is the middle option in China, with the top-tier configuration offering an impressive 12GB of RAM. Elsewhere, the phone should come with the same specs as the Chinese version, including a 50MP primary camera, a high-refresh-rate display, and a 3,500mAh battery.

(Image credit: Motorola)

Unfortunately, North America is seemingly left out of this launch, as there are no indications on the company's websites that the phone is even on its way. Motorola has yet to confirm if or when the device is making its way to the U.S., which is quite unfortunate for anyone looking for an alternative to Samsung's best foldable phone. The Razr 5G is already two years old, and Motorola's unlikely to push very many now that we know a newer, much more impressive model is out there.