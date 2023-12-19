Renders of Motorola's upcoming mid-range phones reveal a familiar design

What you need to know

Moto G24 and G34 renders reveal familiar designs as the predecessor models.

They sport flat edges, punch-hole displays, noticeable chin bezels, and dual rear cameras.

Both the models are likely to incorporate a 50MP primary sensor.

Aside from the premium phones launching in early 2024, we can also expect to see new affordable phones. Motorola makes some of the best with the Moto G series, and the first possible renders of the Moto G24 and the Moto G34 are now out, showcasing what to expect from the cheaper alternatives for next year.

The high-quality renders of the Moto G24 and the G34 phones are provided by MySmartPrice, which reveals a significant design change from the previous models under the Moto G series.

Both models sport updated designs with a fairly premium aesthetic. The notable change, however, is seen on the Moto G24's camera visor, which appears to blend with the rear frame at the back instead of protruding out as a separate piece — a design cue seemingly inspired by the OPPO Find X3 Pro.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: MySmartPrice) (Image credit: MySmartPrice) (Image credit: MySmartPrice)

Aside from the notable change, the G24 looks similar to the Motorola devices we have seen in the past. The device features a punch-hole display up front with a noticeable chin bezel at the bottom. Additionally, prolific tipster Evan Blass has further shared the Moto G24 official-looking render videos, which reveal the three options comprising grey, cream, and pink colorways.

moto g24 pic.twitter.com/euvCRaq1vnDecember 15, 2023 See more

Meanwhile, the Moto G34 renders shared by MSP showcase the device in a dark blue color incorporating a faux leather-like texture on the back and a flat frame akin to the Moto G24. The faux leather design has noticeably started appearing on more Motorola phones lately, including on the Razr Plus and Edge 40 Neo.

Both models also feature a dual camera setup, with the primary sensor being a 50MP sensor.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: MySmartPrice) (Image credit: MySmartPrice)

Aside from the high-quality renders and the camera setup, very little is known about these upcoming mid-range phones from Motorola, which are likely aiming for European release. These devices should be competing with Samsung's forthcoming Galaxy A55 and other Galaxy A series phones released early this month, with more Galaxy phones expected in early 2024.