Motorola launches a pair of mid-range 5G phones you'll actually want to buy

What you need to know

Motorola has launched two new affordable smartphones in the U.S., the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) and the Moto G 5G.

The new Moto G Stylus features a Full HD+ 120Hz display and is powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset.

The Moto G 5G has a 90Hz display and a large 5,000mAh battery.

Motorola's lower-cost offerings in the U.S. haven't really impressed, but the company is hoping to change that with its latest release. Breaking onto the scene is a pair of 5G smartphones, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) and the Moto G 5G.

It may seem a bit confusing since Motorola just released the Moto G Stylus (2022) in February. That said, this phone shouldn't be confused with its non-5G counterpart, as it packs quite a few upgrades that could bring it head to head with some of the best budget Android phones. Namely, this new model sports a smoother 120Hz display, a first for the company's North American Moto G family. Of course, the most noticeable upgrade is the Snapdragon 695 chipset which brings sub-6 5G connectivity.

You'll also get 128GB or 256GB of expandable storage and up to 8GB of RAM. Surprisingly, the new Moto G Stylus 5G also features NFC on board, which is fairly uncommon for the company's mid-range devices.

Aside from that, the phone is nearly identical to the 4G version, including a 50MP triple camera setup that maxes out at FHD video recording, a large 5,000mAh battery, and a built-in stylus.

As for the Moto G 5G, this device is positioned as a lower-tied 5G smartphone with a 6.5-inch HD+ display and 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 with up to 6GB of RAM and 64 or 256GB of expandable storage. On the rear is a 50MP primary camera paired with a macro lens and depth sensor. There's no NFC here.

Both phones will launch with Android 12 out of the box. The Moto G 5G will retail for $400 and goes on sale on May 19. The Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) will be available on April 28 and retail for $500, with preorders starting today. That's admittedly a tad steep for what you get, especially when the Galaxy A53 5G can be had for just $450. However, the new devices appear to be Motorola's most compelling mid-range launches yet for the North American market and might be worth a look if you're in the market for an affordable 5G device.