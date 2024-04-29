Specs for the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Plus surface as we approach a launch

What you need to know

Specifications regarding MediaTek's next mid-range chip have surfaced and it seems the company will deliver higher speeds and more AI.

The Dimensity 9300 Plus will supposedly launch with a 3.4GHz "mega-core" and the same Mali-G720-Immortalis MC12 GPU as its predecessor.

MediaTek confirmed that its Dimensity 9300 Plus will debut during MDDC 2024 on May 7 with a tagline that reads "AI for everything."

MediaTek is gearing up to debut a Plus edition of its latest mid-range chip, and some notable specs have leaked following a benchmark test.

Innogyan spotted a snapshot Vivo's product manager, Han Boxiao, posted about its upcoming X100s device going through the typical benchmark hoops (via GSMArena). The device sports MediaTek's upcoming Dimensity 9300 Plus chipset, which, according to Vivo, packs a boost in AI and frequency.

Information shows that the Dimensity 9300 Plus will feature a 3.4GHz "mega-core" as the main force behind its strength. The mid-range chip will also feature three 2.85GHz cores, four 2.0GHz cores, and a Mali-G720-Immortalis MC12 GPU.

Han then teased the device's AI imaging generation capabilities, powered by the Dimensity 9300 Plus. The software was seen altering the season of the photos from the original photo of a vibrant green tree and backdrop.

MediaTek has already started teasing the launch of its Dimensity 9300 Plus chip, which will take place on May 7. The company states this will happen during MDDC 2024. MediaTek has been pushing how AI-heavy its conference will be this year, as its official page says the theme is "AI for everything."

MediaTek is seemingly poised to discuss how it plans to implement AI into gaming alongside a showcase of its advanced technology.

(Image credit: Android Police)

The Taiwanese company launched the original Dimensity 9300 back in November, and it was evident that it went all out with AI. The chip utilizes LLMs (large language models) such as Meta's Llama 2 to help the chip's on-device generative features. The Dimensity 9300 offers text and image generation, as well as music.

More importantly, the leaked specs suggest the Plus edition will gain a noticeable boost over its predecessor. The initial iteration features a four Cortex-X4 setup that tops out at 3.25GHz and four Cortex-A720 cores clocking out at 2.0GHz. The supposed GPU looks to remain the same.

While the industry awaits MediaTek's next mid-range chip, rumors have started to swirl about its next-gen flagship SoC. The Dimensity 9400 might offer Cortex-X5, Cortex-X4, and Cortex-A7 cores. So far, we're unsure about the speeds the upcoming chip could deliver, though MediaTek seems ready to take on Qualcomm's next flagship chip later in 2024.