Leica Leitz Phone 2 announced with a 1-inch camera sensor, limited availability

What you need to know

Leica announces Leitz Phone 2, exclusive for the Japanese market.

It is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and runs on Android 12.

The Leitz Phone 2 equips a 1-inch 47.2MP Leica lens with an f/1.9 aperture.

It will likely not receive a global launch.

Leitz Phone 2 is the latest smartphone announced by the global manufacturer of the high-end camera maker Leica. It comes with some notable improvements over the original Letiz Phone, which debuted as the first phone from the company last year as a repackaged version of the Sharp Aquos R6.

The Leitz Phone 2 borrows design aesthetics from the predecessor; it has the same boxy design (the outer case is made of aluminum) and the circular, flushed-out camera module on the rear. The device comes with a proprietary case with a cutout for the camera module. With the case, Leica also provides a cover to the camera module typically resembling a DSLR lens cap, which is definitely unique for a smartphone, to say the least.

Speaking of, the most interesting aspect of any Leica product is its camera system, and the Leitz Phone 2 is no exception. It features a larger 1-inch 47.2MP CMOS image sensor capable of capturing high-res images even in low lighting conditions. The f/1.9 lens has a focal length of 19mm, which Leica says promises to capture clear shots with a high dynamic range and lower image noise, even in harsh conditions.

The Leitz Phone 2 primary camera is said to bring a "unique Leica look" that involves a proprietary software engine.

With the single image sensor, the phone can emulate three focal lengths based on the company's M-series lenses: The Summilux 28, the Summilux 3, and the Noctilux 50. Users can choose various filters, including Monochrome, Cinema Classic, and an analog 35mm cinema look, to name a few.

The selfie camera on the front equips a 12.6MP sensor with a 27mm focal length, an f/2.3 aperture, and phase detection autofocus (PDAF).

(Image credit: Leica)

The display is a 6.6-inch WUXGA+ (2730 x 1260) Pro IGZO OLED panel. Unlike the original phone, the Leitz Phone 2 has a flat display with a punch-hole selfie camera at the center. It also comes in a single Leica White colorway.

The device also has IPX5-IPX8/IP6X ratings for waterproofing and dust resistance. For authentication, the phone incorporates a fingerprint sensor next to Face Scan (face unlock).

The device is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the flagship SoC that powered many of the best Android devices this year. Alongside that are 12GB of RAM and 512GB of expandable onboard storage.

Keeping the lights on is a decent 5000mAh battery, with Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and Wi-Fi 6 for connectivity.

(Image credit: Leica)

We have seen quite a few Leica-powered smartphones for quite a while now with devices from Huawei and Xiaomi, such as the latest Xiaomi 12S Ultra. With more phones arriving with larger sensors, it's no surprise Leica developed a successor to the original Leitz Phone to showcase its imaging prowess.

The Leitz Phone 2 is exclusive to the Japanese market, and that seems unlikely to change. Leica has partnered with Sharp Corporation and SoftBank to handle the market for its sales. According to GSMArena, the device is priced at JPY 225,360 (~$1623), which is right up there with the $1600 Sony Xperia 1 IV.