Is the OnePlus 12 waterproof? Best Answer: No, the OnePlus 12 is not "waterproof," but it is water-resistant. It only has a rating of IP65, which means it's sealed tight against dust, but it's not submersible.

What to keep in mind when your OnePlus 12 is near water

Realistically, the OnePlus 12 might now not survive a drop in the tub, sink, or toilet, even if it is only a few seconds. If you think that any of these scenarios may happen to you, then chances are the phone won't survive for very long.

The OnePlus 12 has an Ingress Protection (IP) code of two numbers, 6 and 5, but how do you read that? The first number is how resistant the OnePlus 12 is to solid foreign objects. Zero means no protection, and six means it's dust-tight.

The second number means how resistant a device is to water. Zero means no protection, and nine means it has protection against high-pressure and temperature water jets in all directions.

What does the IP65 rating mean? It means that your phone is protected against water spray and condensation. Your phone is resistant to non-corrosive materials, oil, and dust. This rating doesn't mean that the OnePlus 12 is humidity-proof. There is no association between humidity tolerance and the IP rating.

If you're worried about your phone being damaged if you get caught in a rain storm, there is no need to worry as there will be no damage. However, make sure you don't drop it into a puddle, as that's where problems can arise.

Among the best Android phones, one with an almost-perfect rating is the Samsung Galaxy S24 with IP68. The IP65 rating is a bit disappointing for the OnePlus 12, considering it is an Android phone worth over $500. Hopefully, there will be an improvement in future models.

If you're going to be around bodies of water and want to stay on the safe side just in case it should fall, you can rest easy by going with a waterproof OnePlus 12 case. The OnePlus 12 will survive splashes of water, but more water than that will damage the phone.

It may not be the best rating, but at least it has one since OnePlus didn't start adding a rating until the OnePlus 8 came along. That model came with a rating of IP68, and so did the following models, up to the OnePlus 11, which came with a rating of IP64. So, things have been going downhill with the previous two models.

The phone still has great specs, such as choosing between a 12GB or 16GB RAM model and having up to 100W charging speeds, one-upping Samsung on this one. Other typical specs you'll find on the phone are stereo speakers, a SIM card tray, Hasselblad cameras, and it is powered by a new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.