Is the Galaxy S24 waterproof? Best answer: The Samsung Galaxy S24 has an IP68 water-resistance rating, meaning it’s certified to withstand submersion in up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for periods of up to 30 minutes. However, saltwater and chlorinated pools will pose a risk.

What should you know about using your Galaxy S24 around water?

The most important thing to know before using your Galaxy S24 around water is what its IP68 rating actually means. IP stands for ingress protection, a grading system used by the International Electrotechnical Commission to certify how protective a device is against dust and water, each of which has a separate grade.

The first number grades how well a device is protected against dust on a scale of 0-6, with six meaning it’s dust-tight. The second number grades the conditions in which a device is protected against water on a scale of 0-9, with nine meaning it can withstand high-pressure and temperature water jets.

The IP68 rating of the Galaxy S24 is next to perfect. However, there are still precautions you need to follow.

Lab tests used to achieve the IP68 rating were done with freshwater. That might not seem like a big deal but it very much is. Why? Well, it's because while your phone will be fine if it’s dropped in the tub, you aren’t guaranteed protection if you try to take a picture after diving into the ocean or filming in the pool.

Saltwater oceans and chlorinated pools have the potential to damage your phone permanently. So while the Galaxy S24 might be one of the best waterproof phones, it’s not completely immune to water damage. If you want to use it to snap some cool pictures under the sea then you'll need to use phone cases that are designed to be used when diving.

It’s important to be mindful of the water’s temperature as well. You’ll damage your phone if it takes a dip in water that’s too hot or too cold. And it should go without saying, but always make sure to dry your Galaxy S24 after using it underwater.