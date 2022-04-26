Android Central Podcast 565: Is Carl Pei the Next Steve Jobs?
This week, we talk about killing in VR, sideloading apps, Carl Pei, Galaxy Watch 4, and more.
Oculus Quest Pro could get a Super Resolution upgrade with T-REx tech
Every new Quest 2 game announced at Meta Games Showcase 2022
Tim Cook is right and wrong about sideloading
The OnePlus 10 might ditch this iconic hardware feature
No OnePlus 10 phone yet, but here's why it likely hasn't been announced
I bought a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 again — and I'm still not impressed
More Galaxy Watch 4 owners are finally receiving these long-awaited health features
