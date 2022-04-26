Android Central Podcast 565: Is Carl Pei the Next Steve Jobs?

This week, we talk about killing in VR, sideloading apps, Carl Pei, Galaxy Watch 4, and more.

Oculus Quest Pro could get a Super Resolution upgrade with T-REx tech

Every new Quest 2 game announced at Meta Games Showcase 2022

Tim Cook is right and wrong about sideloading

The OnePlus 10 might ditch this iconic hardware feature

No OnePlus 10 phone yet, but here's why it likely hasn't been announced

I bought a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 again — and I'm still not impressed

More Galaxy Watch 4 owners are finally receiving these long-awaited health features

Indeed: Choose Indeed and join 3 million companies worldwide who use Indeed to hire great people and help grow their teams faster. Get started right now with a free $75 sponsored job credit at indeed.com/acp. Offer valid through April 30. Terms and conditions apply.