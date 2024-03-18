Infinix unveils the Note 40 series with a dedicated chip for smart charging

What you need to know

Infinix announced the Note 40, Note 40 Pro (4G and 5G), and Note 40 Pro Plus in Malaysia.

The latest mid-range models boast a dedicated chip for charging called the Cheetah X1 chip.

Infinix also added support for wireless charging to its newest lineup of smartphones.

Infinix announced today its latest mid-range models, the Infinix Note 40, Note 40 Pro (4G and 5G variants), and Note 40 Pro Plus at Sepang International Circuit in Selangor, Malaysia.

Like the Note 30 series last year, the latest mid-range models boast Infinix's All-Round FastCharge solution, but with quite a few significant upgrades. Infinix’s All-Round FastCharge 2.0 technology takes things a step further with 100W Multi-Speed FastCharge (which can juice up your phone to 50% in just 8 minutes in hyper mode) and MagCharge. But the headline feature is the company's first in-house Cheetah X1 chip.

Infinix says its new dedicated chip outperforms traditional ones by a whopping 204%. According to the company, the chip's smaller size means electrical data doesn't have to travel as far inside the phone. Less distance means less heat, which equals better performance overall, as per Infinix.

The chip has three modules that cover a lot of ground. There's one for supporting different scenes, which means your phone can handle various charging functions like Multi-Speed FastCharge, Bypass Charging Mode, Reverse Charge Mode, and even multi-protocol fast charge.

(Image credit: Infinix)

Meanwhile, the high-precision power detection feature constantly checks how much juice is flowing into your phone in real time, and it adjusts settings automatically to prevent overheating and keep your phone cool. Furthermore, the safety protection feature is loaded with 63 different protection schemes to cover you throughout the whole charging process.

Wireless charging also got a boost to 20W Wireless Magcharge, up from 15W in last year's model. The company also announced the Infinix MagKit to make your magnetic charging experience super easy. It includes the MagCase for your phone, the MagPad charging pad, and the MagPower power bank.

The Note 40 series can also be charged even when it's as cold as -20 °C, according to Infinix. Plus, it has Bypass Charging 2.0, which filters current to keep your phone cool during intense gaming or binge-watching sessions.

You can share power with other devices, wired or wirelessly, at speeds up to 10W. And with PD3.0 protocol support, you can even charge your laptop using your phone's charger.

In addition to the Cheetah X1 chip, the Note 40 Pro and 40 Pro Plus include MediaTek's Dimensity 7020 under the hood. However, the standard variant is powered only by the Helio G99 Ultimate processor. The Pro Plus has up to 24GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, while the standard and Pro models are capped at 16GB of RAM.

The rest of the features are what you'd typically see in many of today's beloved budget phones, including a 6.78-inch FullHD+ AMOLED screen for all models with Gorilla Glass G55 protection. The screens feature a 55-degree curve and Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

Keeping the lights on for the Pro Plus is 4,600mAh battery, while the Pro and regular variants pack a 5000mAh battery.

Infinix also introduced a new feature called Active Halo that blends AI and design. It gives the Note 40 series a whole new vibe by lighting up the camera module with lifelike pulsations. The light show changes depending on what you're up to, whether it's getting calls or notifications, playing games or tunes, charging your phone, or chatting with the voice assistant, Folax.

(Image credit: Infinix)

On the optics side of things, the lineup comes with slick in-sensor zoom tech that lets you get up close and personal with your shots. The phones flaunt a 108MP main camera to pull off 3x Lossless Superzoom. Plus, if you opt for the Pro series, you get Optical Image Stabilization thrown in for extra steady snaps. On the front, a 32MP camera handles your selfies.

The Note 40 series is hitting store shelves globally starting March 19, offering three color options: Vintage Green, Obsidian Black, and Titan Gold. Additionally, Infinix is teaming up with BMW's DesignWorks for a special Racing Edition dropping by midyear.

(Image credit: Infinix)

The Note 40 retails for a base price of $199, followed by the Note 40 Pro at $259, and if you're eyeing the Note 40 Pro 5G, that'll set you back $289. But if you want to go all out, the premium Note 40 Pro+ 5G comes in at $309. And no matter which model you pick, you're getting Infinix XOS 14 based on Android 14 right out of the box. Plus, with the Pro series, you're covered with two years of Android OS upgrades.