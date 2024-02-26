Infinix teases a new flagship gaming phone with impressive cooling system

What you need to know

Infinix has unveiled some cool gaming technology at MWC 2024, combining the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9300 processor with its CoolMax System and throwing in some AI optimization for good measure.

The Chinese brand has been in the game for over ten years and is widely recognized for its mid-range smartphones. Now, the company is signaling its big ambition to join the gaming phone arena.

Many of the leading gaming smartphones are stepping up, and currently, Nubia Red Magic and Asus ROG are leading the pack. Infinix took a shot at the market with the GT 10 Pro, but it wasn't a flagship—more of a budget-friendly gaming phone.

What puts the upcoming Infinix gaming phone in the flagship league is the latest MediaTek Dimensity 9300, which clashes head-to-head with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, making it a serious contender in the game.

The upcoming flagship gaming phone is also a powerhouse, hitting a whopping 22,156,639 points on AnTuTu.

Infinix pulled it off in a major way thanks to its CoolMax cooling system. This setup comes with a cooling fan and thermoelectric cooling. It is the industry's first cooling solution that taps into Thermal-Electric Cooling and the Peltier effect, the company says.

This dynamic duo works together to keep the flagship SoC temperature in check and swiftly dissipate heat from the core components. According to Infinix, this cooling approach can slash temperatures by up to 10 degrees Celsius (50 degrees Fahrenheit).

The company also boasts AI assistance in temperature control. Essentially, it works by firing up the big cores for heavy tasks and switching to the medium cores for lighter workloads.

To amp up the gaming experience, the gaming smartphone comes equipped with a Pixelworks visual processor. This powerhouse enables the Infinix handset to deliver a mind-blowing 180Hz refresh rate at FHD+ resolution and a smooth 144Hz at WQHD+.

Infinix is expected to unveil the gaming phone later this year, packed with a dedicated imaging chip and a powerful Dimensity processor.