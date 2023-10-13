Honor's on a roll with foldable phones, and the Magic Vs2 is its latest

What you need to know

The Honor Magic Vs2 has made its debut in China at a lower price than the Magic V2, which is why it only includes a previous-generation Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset.

Honor's latest foldable model will be available for purchase from RMB 6999, or approximately $958, though a global release has yet to be announced.

It is claimed to be the lightest foldable phone, weighing only 229g and measuring 5.1mm when unfolded and 10.7mm when closed shut.

Honor is really on a foldable phone tear, unveiling its third model in less than a year with the Magic Vs2. It's even lighter than the already lightweight Magic V2, making it one of the most portable foldable phones on the market.

At its event in China, Honor took the wraps off the latest foldable phone in its arsenal, claiming it to be the lightest in the market at 229g. In contrast, the previous-generation Magic Vs weighs 261 g, while the more recent Magic V2 comes in at 231g. And it's ever so slightly lighter than the 239g Huawei Mate X3 (though the concept foldable Honor V Purse weighs 214g, beating the rest of them).

So how did Honor manage to make the Magic Vs2 so light? This is all thanks to the handset's chassis, which is made of aerospace-grade magnesium alloy. It also has a titanium hinge with a gearless structure and a suspended waterdrop design, allowing you to open it without breaking a sweat.

Likewise, the new model is thinner than last year's model. When folded, it's 10.7mm thick versus the Magic Vs' 12.9mm thickness.

(Image credit: Honor)

The Magic Vs2 sports a 7.92-inch LTPO OLED inner display and a 6.43-inch outer screen. The rest of its specs are the same as the Magic Vs, including a 5,000mAh battery and a 66W fast charging capability.

On the optics side of things, it boasts a triple camera setup comprising a 50MP main sensor, a 20MP telephoto, and a 12MP ultrawide shooter. The front camera is a 16MP selfie snapper with an f/2.2 aperture.

The Magic Vs2 is basically a more budget-friendly version of the flagship Magic V2, and Honor's choice of chipset makes it all the more obvious. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, a downgrade from the Magic V2’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. This is even the same CPU ticking inside the previous-generation Magic Vs.

Since that is a price-related downgrade, the Magic Vs2 is unsurprisingly the foldable phone for the rest of us. It will be available for purchase in China from RMB 6999 (approximately $958). It will come in Midnight Black, Violet Coral, and Glacier Blue colorways. Its predecessor made its global debut in March following its China release last November, and we can expect as much for the Magic Vs2.