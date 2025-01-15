The Honor Magic 7 Pro arrives in Europe with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip for £1,100

What you need to know

Honor is bringing the Magic 7 Pro to Europe early this year, with key upgrades over the Magic 6 Pro.

The phone features a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor with new AI features, plus familiar ones like Gemini.

It sports a triple-camera system on the rear with a 200MP telephoto lens.

After launching in China last year, Honor is bringing the Magic 7 Pro to Europe. The brand's high-end flagship is available for pre-order starting today in the United Kingdom. It'll cost £1,099.99, and features Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a 200MP telephoto camera, and IP68/69 durability ratings.

The smartphone is slightly different from the China model that debuted in November 2024. That version of the Honor Magic 7 Pro is equipped with a 5,850mAh silicon-carbon battery. Meanwhile, the E.U. model of the Magic 7 Pro uses the same battery technology with a smaller 5,270mAh capacity. Compared to lithium-ion batteries, Honor's third-gen silicon-carbon batteries provide higher capacities in smaller sizes, allowing the Magic 7 Pro to measure 8.8mm thick.

The availability of the Magic 7 Pro in Europe marks the earliest we've seen an Honor flagship release globally in recent years. The Honor Magic 6 Pro didn't arrive in Europe until Mobile World Congress last year, which is still well over a month away.

At the heart of the Honor Magic 7 Pro is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. It's a beastly chip that uses Qualcomm's custom Oryon cores it developed for the Snapdragon X family of laptop processors. This enables Honor to provide features like AI Real-Time Rendering and AI Predictive Scheduling Engine, which "delivers PC-level graphics," the company claims.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Like any of the best smartphones in 2025, the Magic 7 Pro is full of AI. There are Google staples, like Circle to Search and Gemini, plus some of Honor's own tricks. AI Super Zoom aims to provide passable photos at up to 100x zoom, AI Motion Sensing Capture will snap pictures when a subject moves, and Honor Notes can summarize your recordings. Some of these features are handled on-device, and others tap into Honor's servers in Europe for more demanding tasks.

The 6.8-inch screen, like past Honor flagships, prioritizes eye care. The company calls this the "Natural Light HONOR AI Eye Comfort Display," and uses high PWM rates and natural tones to make the display easier on the eyes. There's also a pill-shaped front facing camera cutout housing a 50MP wide camera.

Finally, the main Honor Magic 7 Pro camera is a 50MP, f/1.4 to f/2.0 adjustable aperture sensor with optical image stabilization. There's a 200MP periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and a 50MP wide camera with a 122-degree field-of-view.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Magic 7 Pro will be available in the U.K. starting at £1,099.99, and in the rest of Europe for €1,299.99. Separately, the Honor Magic 7 Lite is available starting today for £399.99 as a budget alternative.