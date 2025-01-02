Honor unveils the Magic 7 Lite in Europe with an industry-first battery tech

What you need to know

The Honor Magic 7 Lite packs a huge 6600mAh silicon-carbon battery, giving you up to 48.4 hours of music or 25.8 hours of video on a single charge.

If the battery hits 2%, AI extends your calls for 50 minutes, and 66W SuperCharge powers it up fast with AI Safe Charging to keep it safe.

The 108MP camera captures sharp, bright shots in low light, with 3x lossless zoom and AI-powered features like Motion Sensing and AI Eraser.

Honor today introduced the Magic 7 Lite in Europe as part of the Magic 7 series. This phone's here to show mid-range smartphones how it's done, with killer AI, crazy battery life, and smart camera features.

The Honor Magic 7 Lite is flipping the script on battery life with its massive 6600mAh silicon-carbon battery, an industry first, according to Honor's press release. This beast promises to give you insane endurance, so you can power through your day without constantly hunting for an outlet. With a single charge, you can jam out to music for up to 48.4 hours or stream videos for a solid 25.8 hours, as per Honor.

The Magic 7 Lite’s battery promises to last long with an "Armor-level Protective Coating" and safety layers that handle extreme temperatures, from -30°C to 55°C. Honor says you can talk for 20 hours at -30°C or 30 hours at 55°C.

If the battery is low, AI keeps calls going for up to 50 minutes on just 2%. Plus, Honor's 66W SuperCharge powers it up fast, and the AI Safe Charging System makes sure everything is safe and smooth.

Honor didn’t exactly drop the details on the processor, but word on the street is it’s packing a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset.

The Magic 7 Lite runs on MagicOS 8.0 (based on Android 14) and comes loaded with features like Magic Capsule, Magic Portal, and Parallel Space.

The phone sports a 6.78-inch OLED display with 1.07 billion colors and a 1.5K resolution. The 120Hz refresh rate makes it buttery smooth, while the 4000 nits peak HDR brightness ensures your visuals are sharp and crystal clear, no matter where you’re using it.

It boasts a 108MP camera that promises to capture sharp, bright shots even in low light thanks to 9-in-1 pixel binning. With 3x lossless zoom and three portrait modes, you're guaranteed to get the perfect shot every time. OIS keeps things steady, and AI features like Motion Sensing and AI Eraser make editing easy and your photos look even better.

This budget Android phone is also built tough with its Anti-Drop Display, surviving drops from 2 meters. It’s got ultra-tempered glass, corner protection, and is 166% more reliable than before, according to Honor. With an IP64 rating, it’s water and dust-resistant.

Honor says the Magic 7 Lite will be available on January 15 for £399 in Titanium Purple and Titanium Black. You can grab the 8GB/512GB model from EE, Virgin Media 02, Three, Vodafone, Argos, Very, and Currys. Plus, you can grab the Honor Earbuds Open worth £149 with your purchase if you buy from Three (Jan 15–Feb 18), EE/Vodafone (Jan 15–Feb 20), or O2 (Jan 15–Feb 19).