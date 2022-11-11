Honor's Galaxy Z Fold 4 rival will debut in China on November 23

What you need to know

Honor has revealed more details about its November 23 event in China.

The company now says it will introduce its next flagship foldable phone at the event.

Succeeding the Honor Magic V, the upcoming foldable model is the Magic Vs.

Honor made inroads into the foldable phone segment with the debut of the Magic V earlier this year. The device isn't even a year old, but it is set to see its successor later this month.

The Chinese phone maker has teased the upcoming debut (opens in new tab) of the Honor Magic Vs, its next flagship foldable device. It will see the light of day on November 23 at a launch event in China, where Honor is also set to unveil the successor to the Honor Magic 4.

(Image credit: Honor / Twitter)

Details about the upcoming foldable phone are scarce at the moment, as Honor hasn't revealed any tidbit of information. However, thanks to recent rumors, we have a good idea of what the Magic Vs will bring to the table. The device will have a battery unlike anything we've seen on any of the best foldable phones, according to reliable leaker Ice Universe (opens in new tab).

If the tip is correct, Honor's upcoming foldable will edge out the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 or the Oppo Find N in that regard. The batteries in these phones are 4,400mAh and 4,500mAh, respectively.

The leaker has also claimed that the Magic Vs will be the lightest foldable device yet, without mentioning its specific weight. Honor could also bring back some of the specs we've seen in the Magic V, such as a 6.45-inch OLED cover screen and a 7.9-inch inner display.

A few upgrades might be on the cards, too. Like the most recent model, the Magic Vs will include a flagship Snapdragon chipset. With Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit just around the corner, it's a safe bet that the Magic Vs will be powered by the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The cameras could see some improvements as well.

Aside from that, the upcoming device is likely to mimic the design of the Magic V, so don't expect anything spectacular in terms of appearance. Stay tuned for more official information about Honor's next foldable phone later this month.